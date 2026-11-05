🔬 Madison Science & Research Jobs With Multiple Openings

Madison’s science scene is busy right now—health data, genomics, and learning research are all hiring. If you like turning data into real-world impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: Medica

Medica Location: Madison, WI (hybrid; ~3 days/week in office, also open to Minnetonka, MN & St. Louis, MO)

(hybrid; ~3 days/week in office, also open to Minnetonka, MN & St. Louis, MO) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,200 – $120,400 (typical hiring up to $105,315), plus a broad benefits package

Use advanced SQL and healthcare data (medical, pharmacy, claims, provider) to drive decisions on reimbursement, payment integrity, and provider contracts. Great fit if you know health insurance operations and want a senior role where your analytics shape quality, efficiency, and financial performance.

Employer: University of Wisconsin–Madison

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time, Academic Staff

Salary: Expected minimum $55,000

Hands-on lab role supporting the UWBC DNA Sequencing Core, working with Illumina and Oxford Nanopore platforms. You’ll do DNA extraction, build sequencing libraries, run experiments, and help campus researchers—ideal if you have a BS in molecular/cell biology and at least a year of lab experience.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Listed for Madison, WI (role is remote or office-based in select cities)

Listed for (role is or office-based in select cities) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $115,000 , plus annual incentive eligibility

, plus annual incentive eligibility Application window: Through Nov 10, 2026 (may be extended)

Lead research for clinical and educational assessments across speech-language, literacy, cognition, and early childhood. This PhD-level role blends test development, psychometrics, and AI-informed innovation, perfect if you have 5+ years’ clinical or applied research experience with standardized assessments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Madison’s research world is small, and a quick share can really help someone out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.