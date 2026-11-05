📣 Madison, WI Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $80K+ Paths

Madison’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from auto sales to clean energy and nonprofit work. Here are several solid roles you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Oticon USA (Demant)

Oticon USA (Demant) Location: Madison, WI (WI territory, heavy travel)

(WI territory, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $80,000+ base + commission

Own a Wisconsin territory selling advanced hearing devices to clinics and hearing pros. Ideal if you have Au.D or medical device/territory sales experience and like being on the road up to 80% with strong benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: First Business Bank

Location: Madison, WI (role is nationwide)

(role is nationwide) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance-based, senior sales role)

Senior equipment finance producer role focused on small-ticket vendor programs. Best for someone with 10+ years in equipment finance, existing vendor relationships, and who wants autonomy, high upside, and direct ownership of their production.

(Note: A duplicate posting exists; this is the same role.)

Employer: BMO U.S.

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $140,000 (salaried, may include commission)

Manage and grow a small business banking portfolio, from lending to cross-sell opportunities. Good fit if you have 4–6+ years in business banking or financial sales, strong credit/financial analysis skills, and like building long-term client relationships.

Employer: East Madison Toyota (Penske Automotive Group)

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Earnings: Average ~$80,000/year; top performers up to ~$180,000

Commission-based auto sales with paid training (guaranteed $15,000) and up to $3,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates. Great if you’re motivated by uncapped earnings and want strong training, benefits, and a clear growth path.

Employer: Horace Mann

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,200 – $147,950 annually

Lead multi-channel marketing campaigns for life insurance and retirement products focused on educators. You’ll own go-to-market strategy, sales enablement, and partnerships; requires FINRA Series 6 & 63, 8+ years in marketing/sales/BD, and strong financial services experience.

Employer: The Evoke Agency (Ideas That Evoke)

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Agency-side social media and creative account role for lifestyle/beauty/luxury brands. You’ll manage clients, content calendars, influencers, and paid social, plus some creative production. Best for someone with 2+ years agency/marketing experience and strong copy + project management skills.

Employer: The N2 Company

Location: Madison, WI (local territory)

(local territory) Type: Full-time (commission-based, business ownership model)

Income Snapshot: Top 10% of publications average ~$186,062 commission (results vary)

Launch and run a local Stroll neighborhood magazine, selling advertising to local businesses and acting as a community connector. Good if you want flexible schedule, no income cap, and are comfortable building a business with a proven system behind you.

Employer: Carex Consulting Group (for a utility client)

(for a utility client) Location: Hybrid – Madison, WI or Cedar Rapids, IA

Type: Contract (2 years, W2 only)

Pay: $25/hour + Carex benefits

Support internal and external marketing and communications for a utility company—writing, campaigns, events, and brand messaging. Great for someone with 2+ years internal comms/marketing, strong writing, and interest in a stable, long-term contract.

Employer: Wisconsin Catholic Conference

Location: Madison, WI (on-site, 9–5)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Dependent on experience (robust benefits)

Dependent on experience (robust benefits) Deadline: Apply by Monday, November 30

Lead communications, media, and outreach for the state’s Catholic public policy office—managing press, digital channels, legislative messaging, and parish education. Preference for a practicing Catholic with strong writing, public speaking, and knowledge of Catholic Social Teaching.

Employer: Google

Location: Madison, WI (one of several in-office options; remote in Iowa also possible)

(one of several in-office options; remote in Iowa also possible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $176,000 – $256,000 + 20% bonus target + equity + benefits

High-impact business development/negotiation role shaping Google’s clean energy strategy in the U.S. Central region, especially Iowa and MISO. Requires 10+ years leading negotiations/BD, plus experience with energy policy, utilities, and regulatory work.

Employer: Special Olympics Wisconsin, Inc.

Location: Hybrid – Madison, WI 53704

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $24.03/hour

Coordinate projects across fundraising, events, and marketing to support Special Olympics Wisconsin. Great for organized, mission-driven candidates with project coordination/marketing or events experience who want hybrid work and nonprofit impact.

Employer: Blue Signal Search (for a marketing solutions provider)

Location: Remote from Madison, WI; Tallahassee, FL; or San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Comp: Competitive base + uncapped commissions, strong six-figure potential

Hunt for new business and grow a digital advertising territory selling paid media, search, social, streaming TV, and web services. Best for proven B2B sales pros with digital marketing knowledge and comfort working fully remote.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still throw your hat in—you can fine-tune your search as you go.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.