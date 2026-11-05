🏭 Madison, WI manufacturing jobs with multiple openings

Madison’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on assembly to leadership in quality. Here are several solid options if you like building, testing, or improving how things get made.

Employer: SHINE Technologies

SHINE Technologies Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00 – $28.00/hour plus comprehensive compensation package

This role builds complex electrical and mechanical components, including first-of-a-kind and prototype assemblies. Good fit if you have 5–10 years of electrical assembly experience, can read schematics, and like troubleshooting and working closely with engineers.

Employer: Abbott

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $34.00/hour (base pay range)

Entry-level production role supporting bulk reagent production, labeling, and kitting for cancer diagnostics. Comes with big-company perks like potential free medical coverage, strong retirement plan, and tuition/education benefits while you learn GMP manufacturing.

Employer: Guided Search Partners (recruiting for a food manufacturer near Madison)

(recruiting for a food manufacturer near Madison) Location: Madison area, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the day-to-day quality programs and team at a small, well-established food manufacturing facility. Ideal if you have 3+ years FSQA leadership, food manufacturing experience, and background with GFSI (SQF or BRC) and audits.

Employer: Workforce Solutions (for a family-owned manufacturer)

(for a family-owned manufacturer) Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Competitive, with full benefits (not listed)

Program and optimize multi-axis CNC machines, work with G-code, and support new product and prototype work at a long-standing, family-owned shop. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Intertek Building & Construction

Location: Middleton, WI (Madison area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with benefits (not listed)

Hands-on lab role installing and testing door hardware (hinges, closers, locks, deadbolts) and writing up technical reports. Good for someone with 1–3 years in construction or door hardware, comfortable lifting 50 lbs and using shop tools; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Lighting Brokers / LB Contract Supply

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Listed as Full-time on posting, but described as Part-time (15–25 hours/week)

Listed as on posting, but described as (15–25 hours/week) Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact range not listed)

Flexible part-time warehouse and light assembly work handling lighting and window covering products—great for students or anyone wanting extra income. Offers 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, and training, with no prior warehouse experience required.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Madison tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.