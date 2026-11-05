⚖️ Madison Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Six-Figure Paths

Madison’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, from fintech leadership to hands-on housing compliance. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CFS

CFS Location: Madison, WI (travel 20–25% across Wisconsin)

(travel across Wisconsin) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $66,000/year

Audit tenant files, calculate income and rent, and handle certifications to keep housing programs in line with regulations. This role stands out for its family-owned, stable company, focus on employee development, and flexible schedule (traditional 5 days or four 10-hour days).

Employer: Affirm

Location: Listed for Madison, WI (role is remote-first within country of employment )

Listed for (role is ) Type: Full-time, senior executive legal leadership

Salary: USA base pay range $370,000 – $415,000/year

Lead Affirm’s Product, Regulatory, Innovation, Licensing, Litigation & Enforcement legal teams and advise the C-suite and board on complex consumer finance and fintech issues. This is a high-impact role with equity, 100% paid medical, dental, and vision for you and dependents, monthly tech and wellness stipends, and flexible time off, ideal for a seasoned fintech or regulatory leader (around 20+ years’ experience).

Employer: Cencora (AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation)

(AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation) Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,100 – $186,560/year (national range)

Own domestic and international M&A deals from term sheet through post-close integration across Cencora’s global organization. This role is a fit for a 7+ year corporate/M&A attorney who wants sophisticated transactions, direct work with senior leaders, and a broad benefits package that supports family, wellness, and professional growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—roles like this don’t stay open long, and you can always say no later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.