💻 Madison IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles from $60/hr to $280K

Madison’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of cloud, AI, and senior engineering roles, plus a few solid contract gigs. If you’re in IT and anywhere near Dane County, this is a good week to polish that resume.

Employer: Invenergy

Invenergy Location: Madison, WI (field/OEM support across renewable sites)

(field/OEM support across renewable sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $157,500 + 10–25% bonus

Work on SCADA systems for wind, solar, and battery storage across North America and beyond. Great fit if you know PPCs, industrial protocols, and want your engineering work tied directly to clean energy.

Employer: American Family Insurance

Location: Hybrid – Madison, WI or Boston, MA (10+ days/month in office, must live within radius)

(10+ days/month in office, must live within radius) Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $167,000

Coach agile teams delivering Guidewire PolicyCenter for a major insurer. Ideal if you’re a seasoned Scrum Master with Guidewire experience and want strong benefits plus a stable enterprise environment.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Madison, WI (multi-cloud, enterprise role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,200 – $288,400 + bonus & equity target

Own multi-cloud platform strategy across GCP, AWS, and Azure for CVS’s Health100 platform. Big-picture leadership role for someone who’s already led large cloud transformations and wants impact at healthcare scale.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas

Location: Madison, WI (hybrid, WI residents only)

Type: Contract

Pay: $22.49 – $23.55/hour

Blend help desk and Tier 2 work—Windows 11, M365, Apple mobile, imaging, and deployments. Good role if you’ve got 3+ years on a help desk and want steady daytime hours and hands-on troubleshooting.

Employer: HTC Global Services

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Support a data center consolidation with heavy focus on automation and database performance. You’ll work with SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL plus NoSQL (MongoDB, DynamoDB, Redis) and tools like Ansible, Puppet, Terraform.

Employer: HTC Global Services

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Design automated, hardened Linux/Windows builds, Java app servers (JBoss/Tomcat), VMware virtualization, and Pure Storage. Great if you’re a systems engineer who loves scripting and infrastructure automation.

Employer: Nelnet

Location: Madison, WI (hybrid; within 30 miles)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $140,000

Lead architecture for .NET and web apps in an agile environment—C#, ASP.NET, REST, SQL Server, GitLab. US citizenship and ability to obtain a 6C federal clearance are required.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Madison, WI (remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $160,000 + annual incentive

Founding role building knowledge graphs and AI data architecture for next-gen K–12 assessment systems. Perfect for someone deep in knowledge graphs, ontologies, and AI who wants their work tied to education.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas

Location: Madison, WI (local; remote but office as needed)

Type: Contract

Pay: $60 – $70/hour

Hands-on senior dev role: Java 8–21, Spring Boot, Kafka, Redis, REST APIs, and Angular 21. Strong fit if you like full-stack work, modern tooling, and can work independently on enterprise apps.

Employer: Abbott (Cancer Diagnostics)

Location: Madison, WI (hybrid, 4 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,300 – $122,700

Configure and support Epic Professional Billing for a cancer diagnostics group. Good match if you’ve got 3+ years configuring business systems and want your IT work tied directly to patient care.

Employer: Elevity (Gordon Flesch Company)

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Act as strategic IT advisor for multiple clients—roadmaps, network assessments, project design, and managed IT guidance. Best for seasoned network admins ready to move into higher-level consulting.

Employer: Elevity (Gordon Flesch Company)

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Design and deliver automation and AI solutions across CRMs, ERPs, and other business systems. Great if you enjoy Power Platform, APIs, integrations, and translating business needs into working tools.

Employer: TEKsystems

Location: Madison, WI (fully remote role)

Type: Full-time (permanent)

Salary: $140,000 – $170,000

AWS-heavy DevOps role: Node/TypeScript, GitHub Actions, serverless, Terraform/CloudFormation, DynamoDB, CI/CD, and observability. Ideal if you love automating everything and running highly available systems.

Employer: UW–Madison Division of Information Technology (DoIT)

Location: Madison, WI (remote, hybrid, or on-site)

Type: Full-time, Academic Staff

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000 (expected range for well-qualified)

Build and run multi-cloud AI platforms for administrative AI across campus—Terraform, Kubernetes, CI/CD, observability, and security. Great role if you want modern DevOps work in a mission-driven university setting.

Employer: Datasage Technologies

Location: Madison, WI (must be local or relocate)

Type: Contract

Pay: $45/hour

Another senior Java + Angular 21 contract, focused on Spring Boot, Kafka, Redis, REST APIs, and Oracle. You’ll be fully on-site/locally based, working on enterprise web apps with modern tooling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for related roles too. Don’t wait too long; several listings have set closing dates or limited windows.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.