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💻 Madison IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles from $60/hr to $280K
Madison’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of cloud, AI, and senior engineering roles, plus a few solid contract gigs. If you’re in IT and anywhere near Dane County, this is a good week to polish that resume.
Senior SCADA Engineer, Solar/Storage Operations
- Employer: Invenergy
- Location: Madison, WI (field/OEM support across renewable sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,000 – $157,500 + 10–25% bonus
Work on SCADA systems for wind, solar, and battery storage across North America and beyond. Great fit if you know PPCs, industrial protocols, and want your engineering work tied directly to clean energy.
Senior Guidewire Policy Center Scrum Master
- Employer: American Family Insurance
- Location: Hybrid – Madison, WI or Boston, MA (10+ days/month in office, must live within radius)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $167,000
Coach agile teams delivering Guidewire PolicyCenter for a major insurer. Ideal if you’re a seasoned Scrum Master with Guidewire experience and want strong benefits plus a stable enterprise environment.
Lead Director – Cloud & Platform Engineering (Health100)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Madison, WI (multi-cloud, enterprise role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,200 – $288,400 + bonus & equity target
Own multi-cloud platform strategy across GCP, AWS, and Azure for CVS’s Health100 platform. Big-picture leadership role for someone who’s already led large cloud transformations and wants impact at healthcare scale.
Tier 2 Technical Support Technician
- Employer: Randstad Digital Americas
- Location: Madison, WI (hybrid, WI residents only)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $22.49 – $23.55/hour
Blend help desk and Tier 2 work—Windows 11, M365, Apple mobile, imaging, and deployments. Good role if you’ve got 3+ years on a help desk and want steady daytime hours and hands-on troubleshooting.
Database Engineer – Data Center / Database Migration & Automation
- Employer: HTC Global Services
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time
Support a data center consolidation with heavy focus on automation and database performance. You’ll work with SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL plus NoSQL (MongoDB, DynamoDB, Redis) and tools like Ansible, Puppet, Terraform.
Senior Systems Engineer – Infrastructure Automation & Virtualization
- Employer: HTC Global Services
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time
Design automated, hardened Linux/Windows builds, Java app servers (JBoss/Tomcat), VMware virtualization, and Pure Storage. Great if you’re a systems engineer who loves scripting and infrastructure automation.
IT Software Architect – .NET/Web
- Employer: Nelnet
- Location: Madison, WI (hybrid; within 30 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $140,000
Lead architecture for .NET and web apps in an agile environment—C#, ASP.NET, REST, SQL Server, GitLab. US citizenship and ability to obtain a 6C federal clearance are required.
Lead Specialist, AI Scientist (AI Data & Knowledge Architect)
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Madison, WI (remote role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $160,000 + annual incentive
Founding role building knowledge graphs and AI data architecture for next-gen K–12 assessment systems. Perfect for someone deep in knowledge graphs, ontologies, and AI who wants their work tied to education.
Senior Java Developer (Contract)
- Employer: Randstad Digital Americas
- Location: Madison, WI (local; remote but office as needed)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $60 – $70/hour
Hands-on senior dev role: Java 8–21, Spring Boot, Kafka, Redis, REST APIs, and Angular 21. Strong fit if you like full-stack work, modern tooling, and can work independently on enterprise apps.
Epic Professional Billing Application Analyst
- Employer: Abbott (Cancer Diagnostics)
- Location: Madison, WI (hybrid, 4 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $61,300 – $122,700
Configure and support Epic Professional Billing for a cancer diagnostics group. Good match if you’ve got 3+ years configuring business systems and want your IT work tied directly to patient care.
vCIO (Virtual CIO)
- Employer: Elevity (Gordon Flesch Company)
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time
Act as strategic IT advisor for multiple clients—roadmaps, network assessments, project design, and managed IT guidance. Best for seasoned network admins ready to move into higher-level consulting.
Business Automation and AI Strategist
- Employer: Elevity (Gordon Flesch Company)
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time
Design and deliver automation and AI solutions across CRMs, ERPs, and other business systems. Great if you enjoy Power Platform, APIs, integrations, and translating business needs into working tools.
DevOps Engineer
- Employer: TEKsystems
- Location: Madison, WI (fully remote role)
- Type: Full-time (permanent)
- Salary: $140,000 – $170,000
AWS-heavy DevOps role: Node/TypeScript, GitHub Actions, serverless, Terraform/CloudFormation, DynamoDB, CI/CD, and observability. Ideal if you love automating everything and running highly available systems.
AI Solutions Engineer
- Employer: UW–Madison Division of Information Technology (DoIT)
- Location: Madison, WI (remote, hybrid, or on-site)
- Type: Full-time, Academic Staff
- Salary: $110,000 – $130,000 (expected range for well-qualified)
Build and run multi-cloud AI platforms for administrative AI across campus—Terraform, Kubernetes, CI/CD, observability, and security. Great role if you want modern DevOps work in a mission-driven university setting.
Senior Java Developer (Java Developer IV)
- Employer: Datasage Technologies
- Location: Madison, WI (must be local or relocate)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $45/hour
Another senior Java + Angular 21 contract, focused on Spring Boot, Kafka, Redis, REST APIs, and Oracle. You’ll be fully on-site/locally based, working on enterprise web apps with modern tooling.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for related roles too. Don’t wait too long; several listings have set closing dates or limited windows.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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