🏥 Madison Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Pay & Training Roles

Madison’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from big academic centers to travel gigs, there’s something for almost every license and career stage.

Below are several standout roles hiring in and around Madison, WI right now.

Employer: Abbott | Location: Madison, WI | Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.85 – $29.65/hour

Overnight lab role (Tues–Fri, 10 pm–7:30 am) supporting specimen processing for cancer diagnostics. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with bodily fluids, and want a foot in the door with a global healthcare leader.

Employer: Abbott | Location: Madison, WI | Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.85 – $29.65/hour

Weekend nights (Sat–Mon, 6 pm–6:30 am) doing accessioning, racking, and lab support in a fast-paced specimen processing department. Good option if you prefer compressed weekend shifts and steady lab work.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel | Location: Madison, WI | Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: ~$3,211/week (plus stipends for those who qualify)

13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts starting 11/30/2026. Includes day-1 medical benefits, 401(k), travel and lodging allowances, and daily pay options.

Employer: American Traveler | Location: Madison, WI | Type: Travel (listed as internship)

Pay: ~$2,791/week

13-week assignment at a Level I/II trauma teaching hospital, days (5x8s). Requires RCS/RDCS, BLS, and strong adult echo skills; you’ll average ~7 scans/day across ICU, ED, and outpatient.

Employer: UW Health | Location: Madison, WI | Type: Full-time

Daytime Monday–Friday role caring for women across the lifespan, including normal and high-risk OB and general GYN. Mix of clinic procedures (IUDs, Nexplanon, biopsies) and inpatient/ER rotation at Meriter Hospital.

Employer: UW Health | Location: East Madison Hospital, Madison, WI | Type: Full-time

Day shift, Mon–Fri, 8 am–4:30 pm in one of the nation’s original cardiac rehab programs. Master’s in exercise physiology (or related) required; you’ll design cardiac rehab plans, assist with stress tests, and support innovative programs like oncology exercise.

Employer: Syneos Health Commercial Solutions | Location: Madison, WI (field-based) | Type: Full-time

Pay: $210,000–$220,000/year

Advanced-degree role (MD/PhD/PharmD/NP/PA) for an experienced MSL with oncology background. Heavy travel (about 60%) building relationships with KOLs and sharing cutting-edge clinical data.

Employer: Sunset Woods Senior Living (Pinnacle Senior Living/Pennant Group) | Location: On-site in Wisconsin (Madison area) | Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000–$120,000/year + incentives

Developmental leadership track for RNs with at least 1 year in senior living or similar. You’ll be mentored into a future Clinical Director role, learning operations, regulatory compliance, and team leadership.

Employer: CVS Health | Location: Madison, WI | Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.50 – $24.25/hour

For 3rd-year pharmacy students looking for hands-on retail experience. You’ll support prescription processing, patient counseling (under supervision), immunizations where allowed, and get a structured training roadmap.

Employer: UW Health | Location: Madison, WI & Dunedin, FL | Type: Full-time

Sports PT fellowship with heavy focus on upper extremity and sports medicine. Includes six months with the Toronto Blue Jays in Florida plus work with youth, college, and pro athletes in UW’s state-of-the-art sports rehab facility.

Employer: SSM Health – Dean Medical Group | Location: Madison, WI | Type: Full-time

Join a 4-physician, 5-APP urology group with XI and DV5 robots and a 4.5-day workweek. Mix of clinic, OR, and hospital rounds with 1:5 call, competitive income guarantee, and signing bonus.

Employer: Geode Health | Location: Madison, WI | Type: Full-time

Hybrid schedule with flexible hours for LCSW, LPC, or LMFT. You’ll carry a general outpatient caseload, work closely with prescribers, and have no cap on earnings plus quality bonuses and full benefits.

Employer: UW School of Medicine and Public Health | Location: Madison, WI | Type: Full-time, Tenure Track Faculty

Surgeon-scientist role with ≥50% protected research time in head & neck oncology. Join a busy multidisciplinary team, access SPORE funding, DaVinci Xi robots, and participate in resident/fellow education.

Employer: Belmar Pharma Solutions | Location: Madison, WI | Type: Full-time

Pay: $125,600 – $139,900/year

High-touch pharmacist role focused on phone-based counseling, prescription verification, and supervising techs in a compounding environment. Includes strong benefits like 401(k) with 5% match and discounted prescriptions.

Employer: Stability Healthcare | Location: Madison, WI | Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: ~$3,337/week plus $600 travel bonus

13-week day-shift IR Tech contract (40 hrs/week) assisting with interventional procedures and imaging. Comes with day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual, and guaranteed stipend if you’re called off.

Employer: Central Wisconsin Center (State of Wisconsin DHS) | Location: Madison, WI | Type: Part-time (weekends)

Pay: $66.65–$68.23/hour plus multiple differentials

Weekend RN lead role (Fri 6 am–Mon 11 pm coverage) at a state residential center for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities. You’ll provide advanced assessments, oversee LPNs/RCTs, and enjoy strong state benefits and pension.

Employer: SSM Health | Location: Madison, WI | Type: PRN/Variable, Day shift

Entry-level tech role supporting retail pharmacy operations: filling, inventory, automation, and deliveries. Great for someone starting in pharmacy who wants flexible hours and big-system benefits (if eligible).

Employer: SSM Health | Location: Madison Outpatient Center | Type: Full-time

Day-shift outpatient echo/vascular role, Mon–Fri with no nights, weekends, or holidays. You’ll typically do about 7 echo or 5–9 vascular exams per day in a stable, patient-focused schedule.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.