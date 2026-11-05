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🛒 Madison Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Great Openings
Madison’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with options from banks to boutiques to healthcare. Whether you want steady full time or a flexible side gig, there’s something here to fit most schedules.
Retail FT Merchandise Manager
Employer: Michaels Stores
Location: Madison, WI (Lien Rd store)
Type: Full Time
Salary: Not listed
Lead merchandising, truck unloads, planograms, and store standards while acting as Manager-on-Duty. Great fit if you have 3+ years retail leadership and like a hands-on role keeping a busy craft store running smoothly.
Cashier – Late Night Shift
Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Location: Madison, WI
Type: Full Time
Starting Pay: $15.50/hour (with raises in first year)
Front-of-house role taking orders, running drive-thru, and helping guests in a fast-paced restaurant. No experience needed, weekly pay, and room to grow into trainer and other roles.
Retail Sales
Employer: Cracker Barrel
Location: Madison, WI
Type: Part Time
Salary: Not listed
Help guests find gifts and treats in the country store side of the restaurant. Weekly pay, same-day pay access, food/retail discounts, and benefits eligibility even for many part-timers.
Bilingual Customer Support Specialist
Employer: CLEAResult
Location: Madison, WI (onsite)
Type: Full Time
Pay Range: $17.75–$25.05/hour (target $20–$22/hour)
Entry-level office role helping Spanish- and English-speaking customers with energy rebate programs by phone, chat, and email. Good for early-career candidates who are fluent in both languages and want strong benefits and training.
Holiday Chocolate Shop Associate – Seasonal Part-Time
Employer: Caed Confections
Location: Madison Public Market, Madison, WI
Type: Part Time, Seasonal (through Dec 31)
Pay: From $17/hour
Sell handcrafted chocolates during the busy holiday season, with required weekend and Christmas Eve (11am–3:30pm) availability. Fun, local, woman-owned business with a chance to stay on 10–15 hrs/week after the holidays.
Men's Clothing Store Sales Associate / Manager
Employer: Men’s District (L.A Center - Centro de Cirugia Estetica listing)
Location: 32 W Towne Mall, Madison, WI
Type: Part Time & Full Time
Pay: $20/hour (manager also earns commission)
Help customers with Italian men’s suits and accessories in West Towne Mall. They’re hiring both a part-time sales associate and a full-time manager, with walk-in interviews welcome.
Store Manager
Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)
Location: Madison, WI
Type: Full Time
Salary: Not listed
On-the-floor leadership role running a fashion-forward sunglasses store—coaching staff, driving sales, and keeping brand standards sharp. Requires 2+ years leadership experience and comfort spending most of your time on the sales floor.
Grocery Team Member (Stocker, Inventory, Floor Service, Customer Service)
Employer: Whole Foods Market
Location: Madison, WI
Type: Full Time
Pay Range: $18.00–$25.40/hour
Full-time grocery role stocking, rotating product, and helping shoppers in a natural foods environment. No prior retail experience required, but you’ll need to lift up to 50 lbs and work a flexible schedule including nights/weekends/holidays.
Customer Care Representative
Employer: Fleetworthy
Location: Madison, WI (in-office)
Type: Full Time
Salary: Not listed
Office-based role helping trucking customers by phone, email, and chat with safety and compliance questions. Good match if you have 1+ year of customer service, like problem-solving, and want a steady Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm schedule.
Customer Service Associate – Madison Area
Employer: Workforce Solutions (for a family-owned manufacturer)
Location: Madison, WI (onsite)
Type: Full Time
Salary: Competitive, with full benefits (exact amount not listed)
Be the main contact for customers—handling orders, shipping questions, and product info—for a 50-year-old, family-owned manufacturer. Requires 2+ years customer service, strong detail skills, and comfort in a fast-paced office.
Seasonal Retail Stocking Associate – Part Time
Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
Location: 2025 Zeier Rd, Madison, WI 53704
Type: Part Time, Seasonal
Pay: $15.50/hour
Backroom and floor role moving freight, ticketing, and stocking merchandise in a busy off-price store. Good if you like physical work and can handle a flexible schedule with nights, weekends, and holidays.
Retail Store Manager | West Towne
Employer: Lovisa Pty Ltd
Location: West Towne, Madison, WI
Type: Full Time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a high-energy jewelry store with fast fashion accessories and 150+ new styles weekly. This role is all about coaching a team, hitting sales targets, and keeping visual merchandising on point, with growth potential across a global brand.
Associate Banker (Part Time)
Employer: BMO U.S.
Location: Madison, WI
Type: Part Time (~20 hrs/week)
Salary Range: $41,500–$54,500/year (pro-rated)
Hybrid role mixing lobby hosting, basic banking transactions, and digital banking support. Great if you have 1–2 years of customer-facing experience and want to grow in financial services with solid benefits.
Specialty Team Member (Beer, Wine, Cheese & Chocolate)
Employer: Whole Foods Market
Location: Madison, WI
Type: Full Time
Pay Range: $18.00–$25.40/hour
Join the Specialty department working with beer, wine, cheese, and chocolate—stocking, sampling, and helping customers discover new favorites. No prior retail experience required; must be 18+ to serve alcohol and able to work a flexible schedule.
Relationship Banker (Entry Level)
Employer: Johnson Financial Group
Location: Madison, WI
Type: Full Time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level branch banking role that combines teller work with relationship-building and referrals. Includes training, profit-sharing bonus eligibility, tuition reimbursement, and even your birthday off (paid).
Patient Scheduling – Phone Virtual Interview Events
Employer: UW Health
Location: Madison, WI (on-site clinics & call center)
Type: Full Time
Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)
Talk with a recruiter by phone about Patient Scheduling Specialist/Coordinator roles that handle appointment calls and scheduling. Requires 1+ year office or customer service experience, with upcoming phone events on Nov 19, Dec 3, and Dec 17.
Part Time Customer Service Associate
Employer: Hertz
Location: Madison, WI
Type: Part Time
Pay: $18.00/hour + monthly incentives
Help rental car customers from check-in to return, plus light vehicle and shuttle work. Good if you’re 18+ with a valid driver’s license, like staying active, and can work outdoors and on weekends/holidays.
Customer Service Consultant – Kenosha (Remote)
Employer: CarMax
Location: Remote in Wisconsin (Madison area eligible if within 60 miles/1 hour of CEC)
Type: Full Time
Hourly Range: $20.70–$31.40
Work from home handling inbound calls and online leads, guiding customers through the car-buying process. Ideal if you have sales or customer service experience, are tech-comfortable, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays as needed.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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