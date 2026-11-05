🛒 Madison Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Great Openings

Madison’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with options from banks to boutiques to healthcare. Whether you want steady full time or a flexible side gig, there’s something here to fit most schedules.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Location: Madison, WI (Lien Rd store)

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Lead merchandising, truck unloads, planograms, and store standards while acting as Manager-on-Duty. Great fit if you have 3+ years retail leadership and like a hands-on role keeping a busy craft store running smoothly.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full Time

Starting Pay: $15.50/hour (with raises in first year)

Front-of-house role taking orders, running drive-thru, and helping guests in a fast-paced restaurant. No experience needed, weekly pay, and room to grow into trainer and other roles.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part Time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find gifts and treats in the country store side of the restaurant. Weekly pay, same-day pay access, food/retail discounts, and benefits eligibility even for many part-timers.

Employer: CLEAResult

Location: Madison, WI (onsite)

Type: Full Time

Pay Range: $17.75–$25.05/hour (target $20–$22/hour)

Entry-level office role helping Spanish- and English-speaking customers with energy rebate programs by phone, chat, and email. Good for early-career candidates who are fluent in both languages and want strong benefits and training.

Employer: Caed Confections

Location: Madison Public Market, Madison, WI

Type: Part Time, Seasonal (through Dec 31)

Pay: From $17/hour

Sell handcrafted chocolates during the busy holiday season, with required weekend and Christmas Eve (11am–3:30pm) availability. Fun, local, woman-owned business with a chance to stay on 10–15 hrs/week after the holidays.

Employer: Men’s District (L.A Center - Centro de Cirugia Estetica listing)

Location: 32 W Towne Mall, Madison, WI

Type: Part Time & Full Time

Pay: $20/hour (manager also earns commission)

Help customers with Italian men’s suits and accessories in West Towne Mall. They’re hiring both a part-time sales associate and a full-time manager, with walk-in interviews welcome.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

On-the-floor leadership role running a fashion-forward sunglasses store—coaching staff, driving sales, and keeping brand standards sharp. Requires 2+ years leadership experience and comfort spending most of your time on the sales floor.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full Time

Pay Range: $18.00–$25.40/hour

Full-time grocery role stocking, rotating product, and helping shoppers in a natural foods environment. No prior retail experience required, but you’ll need to lift up to 50 lbs and work a flexible schedule including nights/weekends/holidays.

Employer: Fleetworthy

Location: Madison, WI (in-office)

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role helping trucking customers by phone, email, and chat with safety and compliance questions. Good match if you have 1+ year of customer service, like problem-solving, and want a steady Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm schedule.

Employer: Workforce Solutions (for a family-owned manufacturer)

Location: Madison, WI (onsite)

Type: Full Time

Salary: Competitive, with full benefits (exact amount not listed)

Be the main contact for customers—handling orders, shipping questions, and product info—for a 50-year-old, family-owned manufacturer. Requires 2+ years customer service, strong detail skills, and comfort in a fast-paced office.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 2025 Zeier Rd, Madison, WI 53704

Type: Part Time, Seasonal

Pay: $15.50/hour

Backroom and floor role moving freight, ticketing, and stocking merchandise in a busy off-price store. Good if you like physical work and can handle a flexible schedule with nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Lovisa Pty Ltd

Location: West Towne, Madison, WI

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a high-energy jewelry store with fast fashion accessories and 150+ new styles weekly. This role is all about coaching a team, hitting sales targets, and keeping visual merchandising on point, with growth potential across a global brand.

Employer: BMO U.S.

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part Time (~20 hrs/week)

Salary Range: $41,500–$54,500/year (pro-rated)

Hybrid role mixing lobby hosting, basic banking transactions, and digital banking support. Great if you have 1–2 years of customer-facing experience and want to grow in financial services with solid benefits.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full Time

Pay Range: $18.00–$25.40/hour

Join the Specialty department working with beer, wine, cheese, and chocolate—stocking, sampling, and helping customers discover new favorites. No prior retail experience required; must be 18+ to serve alcohol and able to work a flexible schedule.

Employer: Johnson Financial Group

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level branch banking role that combines teller work with relationship-building and referrals. Includes training, profit-sharing bonus eligibility, tuition reimbursement, and even your birthday off (paid).

Employer: UW Health

Location: Madison, WI (on-site clinics & call center)

Type: Full Time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Talk with a recruiter by phone about Patient Scheduling Specialist/Coordinator roles that handle appointment calls and scheduling. Requires 1+ year office or customer service experience, with upcoming phone events on Nov 19, Dec 3, and Dec 17.

Employer: Hertz

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part Time

Pay: $18.00/hour + monthly incentives

Help rental car customers from check-in to return, plus light vehicle and shuttle work. Good if you’re 18+ with a valid driver’s license, like staying active, and can work outdoors and on weekends/holidays.

Employer: CarMax

Location: Remote in Wisconsin (Madison area eligible if within 60 miles/1 hour of CEC)

Type: Full Time

Hourly Range: $20.70–$31.40

Work from home handling inbound calls and online leads, guiding customers through the car-buying process. Ideal if you have sales or customer service experience, are tech-comfortable, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays as needed.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.