🏗️ Madison Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Pay

Madison’s engineering scene is busy right now—lots of roles in design, testing, and manufacturing, from entry-level techs to seasoned engineers. If you like building, fixing, or improving how things work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Salas O'Brien

Salas O'Brien Location: Madison, WI (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $110,000/year + bonuses

Mid-level mechanical role focused on HVAC and complex mechanical systems for campuses, healthcare, and commercial buildings. You’ll lead designs, do load/energy calcs, write specs, and work directly with clients, with strong benefits and an employee-owned structure.

Employer: Vierbicher

Location: Madison, WI (plus WI field sites)

Type: Listed as Volunteer/Intern

Listed as Salary: Not listed

Hands-on civil engineering internship with exposure to street design, grading, stormwater, utilities, and some surveying. Great fit if you’re pursuing a Civil Engineering degree and want real project work plus mentorship.

Employer: UW Health

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time, 100% day shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30)

Salary: Not listed; up to $5,000 sign-on bonus

Entry-level biomed tech role installing, maintaining, and repairing medical equipment and supporting a real-time locating system. Strong benefits, tuition help, and referral bonuses, with no minimum education required (technical degree preferred).

Employer: Ruekert & Mielke, Inc. (Axiom Consultants)

Location: Madison, WI or Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early-career structural engineer role where you’ll lead building projects from concept through construction, work with architects and contractors, and design in steel, concrete, masonry, and wood. Employee-owned firm with bonuses, ESOP, flexible hours, and strong PTO.

Employer: Indotronix Avani Group

Location: Madison, WI 53718

Type: Contract (12 months)

Salary: Not listed

Project-based mechanical engineering work focused on SolidWorks design, GD&T, change control, and manufacturing support. You’ll handle CAD updates, verification testing, data analysis, and help solve issues on the production floor.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.97 – $44.28/hour (range given for CO)

Senior-level structural designer role (7+ years) doing Revit-based 3D modeling for industrial projects like food, federal, and manufacturing facilities. You’ll own detailed steel layouts, coordinate with multi-discipline teams, and follow strong CAD/BIM standards.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.79 – $38.18/hour (range given for CO)

Mid-level version of WSP’s industrial structural designer role, ideal if you have 5+ years of Revit structural design. You’ll support building and facility expansions, produce detailed steel drawings, and grow your skills on complex industrial projects.

Employer: Intertek Building & Construction

Location: Middleton, WI (near Madison)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on test technician job in a building materials lab, setting up fire tests, running equipment, and recording data. Good fit if you like tools, rough carpentry, and lab work, and can handle physical tasks and forklift operation.

Employer: Therma-Stor (part of Madison Air)

Location: Madison, WI (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $90,000/year

Operations-focused industrial/ manufacturing engineer role improving productivity, ergonomics, and line balance in light assembly. Uses Lean, DMAIC, and data tools to optimize lines, with solid pay and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.