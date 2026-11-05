💰 Madison Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Madison’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of mix between classic accounting roles and newer, mission-driven finance work. If you’re open to a move, there’s a good spread here from entry-level to senior leadership.

Employer: CFS

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50–$60/hr

Lead finance process clean-up and automation across AP/AR, inventory, and working capital while partnering closely with operations and supply chain. Great fit if you like transformation work and presenting directly to executives and the Board.

Employer: CFS

Location: Madison, WI area

Type: Full-time (mix of contract, contract-to-hire, direct hire)

Pay: $50,000–$160,000+ DOE

CFS is recruiting for many roles (AP/AR, payroll, staff & senior accountants, analysts, managers, controllers, directors of finance). Good option if you want one recruiter to plug you into multiple employers, including some roles that aren’t posted publicly.

Employer: CFS

Location: Madison, WI area (Hybrid after training)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$58,000

High-volume AP role with invoice matching, vendor relations, and month-end support. Hybrid schedule, casual environment, and strong work-life balance once you’re up to speed.

Employer: Park Bank – Madison

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Handle complex residential mortgage files using Encompass, nCino, and MeridianLink, and be the main contact for borrowers, realtors, and title companies. Best for someone with 3–5 years mortgage processing experience who likes fast-paced, detail-heavy work.

Employer: SustainableHR PEO & Recruiting (for client)

Location: Madison, WI (Hybrid: 4 days in office, 1 remote)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000–$75,000

Own multi-state payroll using Dayforce, including year-end, W-2s, and reconciliations. Great if you have 3+ years payroll experience and want a mix of compliance, analysis, and cross-team work.

Employer: LocknCharge

Location: Madison, WI (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$85,000 + bonus

Hands-on role combining accounting, payroll, office management, and light people leadership (AP specialist & warehouse supervisor). Ideal if you like variety, QuickBooks, and being the operational hub for a growing tech company.

Employer: Slipstream

Location: Madison, WI preferred (Mostly remote)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $22.50–$28/hr

Support clean energy loan programs by reviewing loan files, checking eligibility, and answering customer and contractor questions. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in financial services processing and want mission-driven work in climate and equity.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax Local Service Expert)

Location: Madison, WI (On-site office)

Type: Part-time, year-round (min. 20 hrs/week)

Pay: Range varies by state; WI range not listed

Prepare individual tax returns, give in-person and virtual tax advice, and help grow TurboTax’s local client base. Best for EAs/CPAs/attorneys or seasoned preparers with 3+ years and 30+ returns per season.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax Local Service Expert)

Location: Madison, WI (On-site office)

Type: Part-time, year-round (min. 20 hrs/week)

Pay: Range varies by state; WI range not listed

Same core role as above—full-service tax prep plus community outreach and advisory—but branded as “Local Office.” Consider this if you want a steady, in-person tax advisory role with strong Intuit benefits.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax Local Service Expert)

Location: Madison, WI (On-site office)

Type: Part-time, year-round (min. 20 hrs/week)

Pay: Range varies by state; WI range not listed

Another posting of the same Local Service Expert concept, focused on in-office tax prep and year-round client relationships. Worth a look if you want to blend tax work with community-facing events and education.

Employer: Synerga Partners

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Internship (Summer)

Pay: $16.85–$33.75/hr

Internship in Finance & Accounting supporting FP&A, logistics, and supply chain in a cancer diagnostics division. Great for students (GPA 3.0+) who want real project work and exposure to senior leadership.

Employer: Husch Blackwell LLP

Location: Fully remote (firm has Madison presence)

Type: Full-time

Pay (by state): Examples – $110,000–$196,000 (CO), $108,000–$210,000 (IL), other ranges listed in posting

Lead the firm-wide billing department, drive process improvements, manage billing managers, and handle complex billing issues. Ideal for someone with 7+ years management in billing/financial operations and law-firm or service org experience.

Employer: Circle

Location: Listed for Madison, WI (flexible/remote per company norms)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $227,500–$280,833 base

Senior strategic finance leader embedded with the Product org at a major fintech/crypto company. Own product business cases, unit economics, and portfolio planning; best for someone with 13+ years in strategic finance, IB, or consulting.

Employer: Accuray

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead global treasury: cash management, forecasting, FX hedging, debt, and insurance for a cancer-treatment technology company. Great if you have 7+ years treasury experience and want a visible, cross-functional role.

Employer: CFS (for client)

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000–$70,000 + bonus

Process payroll, handle garnishments and tax updates, and partner with HR and Accounting. Solid fit if you have 2+ years payroll experience and want to join a long-standing, family-owned company.

Employer: CFS (for client)

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000–$90,000 + bonus

Own accounting for a portfolio of construction projects from pre-development through closeout, including AP/AR and reconciliations. Great for someone with construction experience who likes being close to project operations.

Employer: Baker Tilly US

Location: Madison, WI (discuss work location with recruiter)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $57,800–$95,600 (Madison range)

Associate-level consultant role auditing construction projects and contracts, reviewing costs and compliance, and recommending improvements. Good entry into advisory if you have a 4-year degree and about a year of professional experience.

Employer: Keep It Real Foods / Oakhouse Bakery

Location: Madison, WI (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $60,000/year

Entry-level cost accounting role in a manufacturing/food environment, focused on inventory, standard costs, and month-end close. Nice launchpad if you’re early in your accounting career and want plant/cost experience.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if your skills line up. Save the links you like and send out a couple of applications while everything’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.