🏭 Madison Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Madison’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like leading teams, working with your hands, or staying active all day. Here are several local roles worth a look.

Employer: AprilAire

AprilAire Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads the quality management system (QMS) for the Madison plant, from setting standards to tracking KPIs and driving continuous improvement. Good fit if you have 8+ years in quality, know ISO standards, and enjoy coaching teams and solving complex problems.

Employer: Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing

Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep lab samples moving between prep and testing areas, making sure everything is tracked, scanned, and in the right place. Great for someone with a high school diploma, strong attention to detail, and who likes fast-paced, on-your-feet work with overtime options and full benefits.

Employer: Marling Lumber Company

Location: Madison, WI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Help customers and contractors, load/unload trucks, pull orders, and keep the yard safe and organized. This is a good match if you want steady physical work, like helping people, and want strong benefits (401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO); forklift or building-material experience is a plus.

Employer: Accuray

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time, first shift

Salary: Not listed

Work on cancer treatment systems, testing, troubleshooting, and commissioning medical equipment under strict quality and regulatory standards. Ideal if you have a technical or electronics background, experience with test equipment and schematics, and want your work to directly support patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.