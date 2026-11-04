⚖️ Madison Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings

Madison’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially in health and insurance. Here are a few solid roles if you like detail, rules, and problem‑solving.

Employer: Sentry

Sentry Location: Madison, WI (hybrid: home Mon/Fri, office Tue–Thu)

(hybrid: home Mon/Fri, office Tue–Thu) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll investigate and resolve liability insurance claims, review policies, gather evidence, and negotiate fair settlements. This role is a good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with legal documents, and like balancing customer empathy with clear decisions.

Employer: Medica (nonprofit health plan)

(nonprofit health plan) Location: Madison, WI (onsite about 3 days/week; also open to Minnetonka, St. Louis, Omaha)

(onsite about 3 days/week; also open to Minnetonka, St. Louis, Omaha) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,800 – $87,000 (typical hiring range $50,800 – $76,125)

You’ll prepare and review provider contracts, track signatures, and keep contract data clean and accurate across systems. Great if you like organized, behind‑the‑scenes work that supports legal and network teams and you’re strong with Word/Excel and detailed paperwork.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Madison, WI (US)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $46,988 – $112,200 + bonus eligibility

+ bonus eligibility Application window: Anticipated close 11/09/2026

This role leads Medicaid provider compliance and audits, driving risk‑reduction projects and working closely with regulators and internal teams. Ideal if you have several years in healthcare audit/compliance, strong Excel skills, and want to own complex, high‑impact initiatives.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.