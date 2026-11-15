Looking for a new feline friend in Madison, NJ? These adoptable cats at St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (973) 377-2295

Farrah is a lovely young gray/blue kitty looking for a safe, calm home where she can settle in and shine. If you’re ready to add a gentle companion to your life, she may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Farrah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (973) 377-2295

Professor Pancake is a brown/chocolate baby boy with a big name and an even bigger future ahead of him. He’s a young kitten who will do best with a family ready for playful energy and lots of love.

👉 Meet Professor Pancake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (973) 377-2295

Gabagool is a striking black-and-white tuxedo kitten. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up with your family, this little guy could be the one.

👉 Meet Gabagool and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (973) 377-2295

Imogen is a mostly gray/blue baby girl with a soft, sweet look. She’s ready to leave shelter life behind and grow up in a loving home.

👉 Meet Imogen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (973) 377-2295

Rutabaga is a handsome young longhaired black cat. With his fluffy coat and bright eyes, he’s sure to turn heads and warm hearts in his new home.

👉 Meet Rutabaga and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Madison, NJ, consider visiting St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center or calling (973) 377-2295 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.