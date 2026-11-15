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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Madison, NJ
Looking for a new feline friend in Madison, NJ? These adoptable cats at St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Farrah
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center
- Phone: (973) 377-2295
Farrah is a lovely young gray/blue kitty looking for a safe, calm home where she can settle in and shine. If you’re ready to add a gentle companion to your life, she may be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Farrah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Professor Pancake
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center
- Phone: (973) 377-2295
Professor Pancake is a brown/chocolate baby boy with a big name and an even bigger future ahead of him. He’s a young kitten who will do best with a family ready for playful energy and lots of love.
👉 Meet Professor Pancake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gabagool
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center
- Phone: (973) 377-2295
Gabagool is a striking black-and-white tuxedo kitten. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up with your family, this little guy could be the one.
👉 Meet Gabagool and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Imogen
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center
- Phone: (973) 377-2295
Imogen is a mostly gray/blue baby girl with a soft, sweet look. She’s ready to leave shelter life behind and grow up in a loving home.
👉 Meet Imogen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rutabaga
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center
- Phone: (973) 377-2295
Rutabaga is a handsome young longhaired black cat. With his fluffy coat and bright eyes, he’s sure to turn heads and warm hearts in his new home.
👉 Meet Rutabaga and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Madison, NJ, consider visiting St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center or calling (973) 377-2295 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.