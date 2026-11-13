Madison’s job scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like sales, data, and product strategy. Here are several solid roles you can apply to without leaving town.

Employer: OrganOx

OrganOx Location: Madison, NJ (American HQ)

(American HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay + day‑one benefits)

Lead early‑stage strategy for a next‑gen, connected medical device portfolio that’s changing liver transplants worldwide. Great fit if you have 7+ years in medical device product management, love upstream marketing, and want to own a 1.5–5 year global product roadmap.

Employer: Jaeger Lumber

Location: Madison, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour (plus benefits)

Help contractors and homeowners with lumber and building products, mostly in‑store with some site visits. No nights, some weekends, and solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO); ideal if you have sales + building materials or construction experience.

Employer: LEO Pharma

Location: Madison, NJ 07940 (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $150,000 – $175,000 per year (plus potential bonus)

Own multi‑channel marketing measurement across brands, from websites and paid media to email and social. Perfect if you have 5+ years in digital marketing analytics, are strong in Python/R/SAS, and enjoy turning complex data into clear recommendations for brand teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.