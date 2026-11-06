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🐶 Playful Puppies & Gentle Adult Dogs Ready for Adoption in Madison, NJ
Looking for a loyal friend in Madison, NJ? These adoptable dogs are waiting at St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center for a cozy home and a family to love.
Pugley
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center
- Phone: (973) 377-2295
Pugley is a young mixed-breed pup with a sweet brown-and-white coat and lots of puppy potential. If you’re ready for training, playtime, and cuddles, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Pugley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rhett
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center
- Phone: (973) 377-2295
Rhett is another adorable brown-and-white baby mixed breed, ready to grow up with a family of his own. He’ll need patience, structure, and lots of love as he learns about the world.
👉 Meet Rhett and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lily
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center
- Phone: (973) 377-2295
Lily is a baby mixed-breed girl with a mostly white coat and brown spots. She’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding with her new people.
👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Snow White
- Breed: Golden Retriever (mix)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $375
- Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center
- Phone: (973) 377-2295
Snow White is a young Golden Retriever mix with a beautiful white coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and love to give.
👉 Meet Snow White and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sawyer
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with Black
- Adoption Fee: $375
- Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center
- Phone: (973) 377-2295
Sawyer is a young mixed-breed boy with a striking gray-and-black coat. He’s ready for walks, playtime, and a comfy spot to relax with his new family.
👉 Meet Sawyer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Finn - Available in Foster
- Name on listing: Finn – Available in Foster
- Breed: Great Dane (mix)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center – Foster Program
- Shelter Phone: (973) 377-2295
- Foster Contact Email (from listing): igiboyeaux@yahoo.com
Finn is a baby Great Dane mix currently enjoying a comfy foster home. His listing notes that he does best with another confident dog and that he does well with every dog he’s met and loves to frolic with them. If you already have a friendly dog and want a companion for them, Finn could be a wonderful fit.
👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lone Star
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog (mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $375
- Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center
- Phone: (973) 377-2295
Lone Star is an adult German Shepherd mix with classic black-and-tan markings. He’s looking for a home that appreciates this smart, loyal breed type and can give him structure and affection.
👉 Meet Lone Star and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center at (973) 377-2295 or click through to their listings to learn more and submit an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Madison, NJ can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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