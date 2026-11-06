🐶 Playful Puppies & Gentle Adult Dogs Ready for Adoption in Madison, NJ

Looking for a loyal friend in Madison, NJ? These adoptable dogs are waiting at St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (973) 377-2295

Pugley is a young mixed-breed pup with a sweet brown-and-white coat and lots of puppy potential. If you’re ready for training, playtime, and cuddles, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Pugley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (973) 377-2295

Rhett is another adorable brown-and-white baby mixed breed, ready to grow up with a family of his own. He’ll need patience, structure, and lots of love as he learns about the world.

👉 Meet Rhett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (973) 377-2295

Lily is a baby mixed-breed girl with a mostly white coat and brown spots. She’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding with her new people.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever (mix)

Golden Retriever (mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $375

Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (973) 377-2295

Snow White is a young Golden Retriever mix with a beautiful white coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and love to give.

👉 Meet Snow White and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with Black

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with Black Adoption Fee: $375

Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (973) 377-2295

Sawyer is a young mixed-breed boy with a striking gray-and-black coat. He’s ready for walks, playtime, and a comfy spot to relax with his new family.

👉 Meet Sawyer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Finn – Available in Foster

Finn – Available in Foster Breed: Great Dane (mix)

Great Dane (mix) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center – Foster Program

Shelter Phone: (973) 377-2295

Foster Contact Email (from listing): igiboyeaux@yahoo.com

Finn is a baby Great Dane mix currently enjoying a comfy foster home. His listing notes that he does best with another confident dog and that he does well with every dog he’s met and loves to frolic with them. If you already have a friendly dog and want a companion for them, Finn could be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog (mix)

German Shepherd Dog (mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $375

Shelter: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (973) 377-2295

Lone Star is an adult German Shepherd mix with classic black-and-tan markings. He’s looking for a home that appreciates this smart, loyal breed type and can give him structure and affection.

👉 Meet Lone Star and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center at (973) 377-2295 or click through to their listings to learn more and submit an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Madison, NJ can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.