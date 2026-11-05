📅 Free “Gift Economy” discussion at Madison Arts Center Nov. 16

📅 Holiday-season talk: The Gift Economy in Madison

The Madison Environmental Commission is hosting a free program, “The Gift Economy,” on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM at the Madison Community Arts Center, 10 Kings Rd., Madison, NJ 07940.

The evening is inspired by Robin Wall Kimmerer’s book “The Serviceberry” and will feature:

Sharing nature’s abundance with Sarah Hunt (SarahDigsPlants.com) in conversation with native plants coach Bridget Daley , a Rutgers Environmental Steward .

with in conversation with native plants coach , a . Caring for our neighbors with Renee Shalhoub of Mutual Morris talking with Hailey Brock from The Nature of Reading Bookshop .

with talking with from . Swapping and freecycling with Kristin Murray, cofounder of the Madison Swap & Share Facebook group, interviewed by Madison Environmental Commission chair Claire Whitcomb.

The event is free, but organizers ask that you register in advance so they know how many people are coming.