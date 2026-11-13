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Local Authority
Madison to remove illegal roadside signs Nov. 30
8 days ago
The Town of Madison will begin removing advertisement signs that violate its sign ordinance on November 30, 2026. It is unlawful to fasten any notice to a utility pole, in the right-of-way, or within 4 feet from the edge of the pavement or sidewalk inside the town limits; any signs posted in these areas are subject to forfeiture and will be stored at Town Hall for 10 days before being thrown away. Anyone with a sign in violation inside the corporate limits should remove it no later than November 29, 2026.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Madison
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