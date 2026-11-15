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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Madison, MS This Week
Madison neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from garden supplies to magazines. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Used landscaping timbers
Item: Used landscaping timbers
Condition: Various lengths, most still very solid; 4 on bottom are full length and uncut
Location: Curbside pickup @ 100 Rosebriar Cmn, Madison, MS
Category: Garden
Source: nextdoor.com
These landscaping timbers are set out curbside and ready for first come, first serve pickup. Great for garden borders, small retaining edges, or outdoor projects if you don’t mind used wood.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Aircast Walking Boot
Item: Aircast walking boot
Condition: Used
Location: Stribling/Mannsdale area, Madison, MS
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
A used Aircast walking boot is available for free. Could be helpful if you need temporary support after an injury and want a backup or spare. (Be sure to check fit and follow your doctor’s advice.)
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Recent issues of National Geographic
Item: 15 issues of National Geographic magazine
Dates: From July 2025 – September 2026
Location: Falls Crossing, Madison, MS
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor is giving away 15 recent National Geographic issues. Perfect for teachers, homeschoolers, or anyone who enjoys science and nature reading and doesn’t want to pay for back issues.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Madison tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.