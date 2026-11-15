Madison neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from garden supplies to magazines. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Used landscaping timbers

Condition: Various lengths, most still very solid; 4 on bottom are full length and uncut

Location: Curbside pickup @ 100 Rosebriar Cmn, Madison, MS

Category: Garden

Source: nextdoor.com

These landscaping timbers are set out curbside and ready for first come, first serve pickup. Great for garden borders, small retaining edges, or outdoor projects if you don’t mind used wood.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Aircast walking boot

Condition: Used

Location: Stribling/Mannsdale area, Madison, MS

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

A used Aircast walking boot is available for free. Could be helpful if you need temporary support after an injury and want a backup or spare. (Be sure to check fit and follow your doctor’s advice.)

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 15 issues of National Geographic magazine

Dates: From July 2025 – September 2026

Location: Falls Crossing, Madison, MS

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is giving away 15 recent National Geographic issues. Perfect for teachers, homeschoolers, or anyone who enjoys science and nature reading and doesn’t want to pay for back issues.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Madison tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.