Madison’s food and hospitality scene is growing fast, from busy chicken spots to new hospitals and senior communities. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like working with people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Madison, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: **Starting from $55,000/year + about $750/month training incentive***

Help lead a high-energy chicken restaurant, support the Restaurant Leader, and manage hiring, scheduling, and daily operations. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, tuition help, gym program, pet insurance) and weekly pay once training is complete.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Rehabilitation Hospital – Madison

Location: Madison, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a brand-new 40-bed rehab hospital, preparing and delivering patient meals, keeping the kitchen clean, and helping patients with menus. This part-time role offers access to medical, dental, vision options, PTO, wellness programs, tuition and loan assistance, and a 401(k) with match.

Employer: Elior North America

Location: Sunnybrook Estates, Madison, MS

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $15.00–$20.00/hour, depending on experience

Lead a healthcare dining team with no late-night shifts, supervising meal prep and service to meet quality standards. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, PTO, 9 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, and a referral bonus program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.