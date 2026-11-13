Madison’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in direct patient care and behind-the-scenes support. Here are several solid roles hiring now, from clinic nurses to entry-level billing.

Employer: Ear, Nose & Throat Surgical

Ear, Nose & Throat Surgical Location: Madison, MS (in person)

Madison, MS (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $28.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, FSA, paid time off, flexible schedule

Work in a focused ENT clinic, helping with patient care, meds, ear cleanings, and patient education. Great fit if you’re an LPN with at least 1 year of clinic experience who likes steady hours and a team setting.

Employer: Ear, Nose & Throat Surgical

Ear, Nose & Throat Surgical Location: Madison, MS (in person)

Madison, MS (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00 – $31.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health insurance, life insurance, paid time off

Clinic RN role supporting one physician and the nursing team with meds, ear cleanings, records, and patient support. Good option if you want regular clinic hours and to build experience in ENT instead of hospital shifts.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Madison, MS

Madison, MS Type: Not listed (clinic role)

Not listed (clinic role) Pay: Not listed

Provide hands-on patient care in a clinic setting—collect data, give meds, help with teaching, and support the care plan. Ideal if you’re an LPN with BLS and basic computer skills who wants to grow within a large health system.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Madison, MS (in person)

Madison, MS (in person) Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: $24.80 – $29.86 per hour (about 49 hours/week )

(about ) Benefits: Flexible schedule, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement

Entry-level role for anyone wanting to break into healthcare administration—no prior experience required. You’ll handle claims, work in EMR/EHR systems, and learn billing and coding basics while getting paid well to train.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles open across their clinics.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.