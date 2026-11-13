Madison’s retail scene is busy and growing, with big brands hiring for front-line roles. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2720

Walmart Supercenter Location: 127 Grandview Blvd, Madison, MS 39110

Type: Full-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $14 – $27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

Help customers with TVs, gaming, and electronics, and keep displays stocked and looking sharp. This role comes with strong Walmart benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and access to Live Better U, where Walmart pays 100% of tuition, books, and fees for approved education programs.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Madison, MS (clinic/physician practice setting)

(clinic/physician practice setting) Type: Customer service/administrative (clinic)

Pay: Not listed

Be the first face patients see, handling check-in, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments to keep the clinic running smoothly. This is a good fit if you have 1+ year in a physician practice or clinic, know basic medical terminology, and enjoy helping people in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Walmart / Sam’s Club

Walmart / Location: 257 Grandview Blvd, Madison, MS 39110

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17 – $25/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Work in the liquor area helping members with purchases, running the register, stocking, and keeping displays neat while following ID and liquor-sale rules. Comes with Sam’s Club/Walmart benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, discounts) plus Live Better U education benefits for full-time and part-time associates.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—these big employers post new roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.