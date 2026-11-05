🏥 Madison, MS Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings to Explore

Healthcare hiring around Madison, MS is steady right now, with options from entry-level clinical work to advanced physician roles. If you want to stay close to home and still grow your career, these are worth a look.

Employer: FMOL Health

FMOL Health Location: Madison, MS

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping with patient exams, vitals, minor procedures, and clinic flow in a dermatology setting. Good fit if you’ve finished a medical assistant program or have 1 year of clinical experience, plus BLS and basic computer skills.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Madison, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.90 – $82.30 per hour

Community pharmacy role with a mix of patient counseling, immunizations, and medication therapy management. Comes with competitive pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, and a wide benefits package, plus growth paths into leadership and access to Walgreens University training.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a private group)

(recruiting for a private group) Location: Madison, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Retina-focused ophthalmology position in a single, dedicated location with a partnership track in a well-established private group. Offers a "privademic" mix of clinical work, research, clinical trials, and fellowship involvement, plus strong on-site support and access to a large physician network.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.