🍽️ Multiple Madison Restaurant Jobs with Tips Up to $50/hr

Madison’s food scene is busy and growing, and local spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work and friendly guests, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Keifer’s Madison

Keifer’s Madison Location: Madison, MS

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $10–$14 per hour

Work the line in a lively kitchen, cooking a variety of dishes to order and keeping plates looking sharp. Good fit if you already have cooking experience, strong knife skills, and want to grow in a fast-paced, team-focused spot.

Employer: Keifer’s Madison

Keifer’s Madison Location: Madison, MS

Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $9–$10 per hour

Benefits: Dental, vision, employee discount, flexible schedule

Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes, pans, and work areas so cooks and servers can move fast. Great entry role if you’re new to restaurants but can handle busy shifts and like staying active.

Employer: Keifer’s Madison

Keifer’s Madison Location: Madison, MS

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Full-time or Part-time, in-person Pay: $20–$50 per hour (with tips)

(with tips) Benefits: Dental, vision, employee discount, flexible schedule

Front-of-house role where you greet guests, take orders, and deliver food and drinks with a smile. Ideal if you enjoy talking with people, want strong tip potential, and can handle a busy dining room.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so your name is in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.