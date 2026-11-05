🚚 Madison, MS Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Madison’s logistics scene is busy right now, from retail floors to high-tech defense supply chains. If you’re organized and like keeping things moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Madison, MS

Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store running smoothly by unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and preparing online orders for shipping or pickup. Good fit if you have at least 3 months of retail/warehouse experience, can lift up to 100 lbs, and want employee discounts, competitive pay, and access to PTO and benefits based on your status.

Employer: V2X Inc

Location: Madison, MS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead complex sourcing for aerospace/defense programs, handling supplier strategy, negotiations, and FAR/DFARS-compliant contracts. Best for someone with 6+ years aerospace/defense sourcing experience, strong ERP skills (SAP S/4HANA or similar), and U.S. citizenship, looking for a role with high impact on cost, risk, and supplier performance plus healthcare, retirement, and PTO benefits.

Employer: V2X Inc

Location: Madison, MS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own day-to-day supplier management and sourcing for government and defense programs, from negotiations to risk checks and performance tracking. A solid step if you have 3+ years in sourcing/procurement, know FAR/DFARS, are comfortable in ERP systems, and want to grow your skills with structured benefits, PTO, and learning resources.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.