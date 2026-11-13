Madison’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in homes and in hospital settings. Here are several solid roles if you want steady work helping patients close to home.

Employer: Vibra Healthcare

Vibra Healthcare Location: Madison, IN (travel program, local and non-local options)

(travel program, local and non-local options) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly rate plus possible tax-free stipend (exact range listed during recruiter review)

Support the surgical team with room setup, patient transport, equipment, and cleaning so procedures run smoothly and safely. Good fit if you’re dependable, like fast-paced work, and want the perks of a travel program while still being able to stay local.

Employer: Help at Home

Location: Madison, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $16.35/hour, paid weekly

Work one-on-one with seniors in their homes, helping with light housekeeping, personal care, meals, and errands. No experience is required, and you get flexible scheduling plus access to health benefits and paid time off.

Employer: Professional Case Management

Location: Madison, IN (and surrounding area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $42/hour, weekly pay (includes 100% of hourly wage for drive time)

Create your own schedule while providing in-home visits to former nuclear weapons workers with chronic or terminal illnesses. This role offers strong work/life balance, one-on-one patient care, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and a matching 401(k).

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local healthcare roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.