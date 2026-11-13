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🏥 Madison, IN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
Madison’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in homes and in hospital settings. Here are several solid roles if you want steady work helping patients close to home.
Vibra Travels Surgical Support Aide – Local Candidates Welcome
- Employer: Vibra Healthcare
- Location: Madison, IN (travel program, local and non-local options)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly rate plus possible tax-free stipend (exact range listed during recruiter review)
Support the surgical team with room setup, patient transport, equipment, and cleaning so procedures run smoothly and safely. Good fit if you’re dependable, like fast-paced work, and want the perks of a travel program while still being able to stay local.
Home Health Aide
- Employer: Help at Home
- Location: Madison, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $16.35/hour, paid weekly
Work one-on-one with seniors in their homes, helping with light housekeeping, personal care, meals, and errands. No experience is required, and you get flexible scheduling plus access to health benefits and paid time off.
Registered Nurse – RN Case Manager
- Employer: Professional Case Management
- Location: Madison, IN (and surrounding area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $42/hour, weekly pay (includes 100% of hourly wage for drive time)
Create your own schedule while providing in-home visits to former nuclear weapons workers with chronic or terminal illnesses. This role offers strong work/life balance, one-on-one patient care, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and a matching 401(k).
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local healthcare roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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