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🛒 Madison, IN Retail Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings
Madison’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like talking to people and staying on your feet. Here are a few full-time roles with steady hours and room to grow.
Automotive Salesperson – Big O Tires
- Employer: Big O Tires
- Location: Madison, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
- Perks: Health, dental, vision, bonuses, employee discounts, free uniforms, paid time off, training & development, opportunity for advancement
Locally owned shop (not corporate) where you sell tires and auto services, help customers, and keep the store looking sharp. Great if you like a fast pace, want Sundays off, and are open to learning the auto side through on-the-job training.
Customer Service Representative – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 115 Clifty Dr, Madison, IN 47250
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, weekly pay, weekly bonus potential, 401(k) with company match, tuition reimbursement, paid training, flexible schedules
Busy convenience store role where you run the register, help customers, and pitch in around the store and food area. Good fit if you want flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends) and like working with a fun, fast-moving team.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews can open doors to other roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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