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Madison
City offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
5 days ago
All City of Madison offices, including the water office, Transfer Station, Senior Center, and Brown Gym, will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, for Veterans Day. Wednesday and Thursday trash and recycling pickup that week will each be delayed by one day. For trash pickup questions, call the street department at 812-265-8304.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Madison IN - City Hall
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