🏥 Madison, IN Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel Roles

Madison’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in town and on the road. Here are a few solid picks if you want patient-facing work or higher-paying travel gigs.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Madison, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with prescriptions, insurance, and checkout while supporting the pharmacist. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like a steady pace, and want hands-on healthcare experience without a long degree.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Madison, IN (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel / 13-week contract

Hours: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour shifts

Pay: $2,110 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

NICU-focused travel RRT role with a 13-week contract and full benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, and weekly direct deposit. Great if you want strong pay, adventure, and support from a dedicated travel team.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Madison, IN (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel / 13-week contract

Hours: 36 hrs/week, evenings (3x12s, ~5:30 PM–6:00 AM)

Pay: $2,167 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Night/evening NICU RRT role for experienced therapists (2+ years, including critical care) with strong certification requirements. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing stipend, and 24/7 support.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.