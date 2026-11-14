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🚌 Madison Heights, MI Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Madison Heights has a steady flow of driving and mechanic work right now, from local routes to hands-on shop roles. If you like being on the road or working with vehicles, these are worth a look.
Delivery Driver / Courier – Cargo Van (Detroit Metro Routes)
- Employer: Chronim Delivery and Logistics LLC
- Location: Pickup in Madison Heights, MI; routes in Greater Detroit Metro
- Type: Independent Contractor (Full-Time)
- Pay: $200–$400 per day
You’ll pick up packages in Madison Heights, load your own high-top or extended cargo van, and run multi-stop routes to homes and some businesses around Detroit. Good fit if you already own a cargo van and want higher daily earning potential with steady local work.
Delivery Driver / Courier – Cargo Van (Ann Arbor / Monroe Area)
- Employer: Chronim Delivery and Logistics LLC
- Location: Pickup in Madison Heights, MI; deliveries in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Dexter, Brighton, Monroe, Ottawa Lake
- Type: Independent Contractor (Full-Time)
- Pay: Flat $3 per box delivered
Start your day in Madison Heights, then deliver to several nearby cities using your own high-top or extended cargo van. This route pays per box, so strong earners will be organized drivers who can handle lots of stops and keep moving.
Field Service Representative – Shop Support (Mechanic/Technician)
- Employer: B2 Logistics
- Location: Madison Heights, MI (in-person, some U.S. travel)
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role working on military vehicles and subsystems—doing maintenance, repairs, upgrades, and some field support travel. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a tech (auto, heavy equipment, military, etc.), can weld and fabricate, and like solving mechanical and electrical problems.
To apply, email Support@b2-logistics.com.
Driver (Part-Time – Funeral Services)
- Employer: Service Corporation International
- Location: Madison Heights, MI 48071
- Type: Part-Time
- Pay: Not listed
Drive company vehicles to safely transport bereaved families to services, visitations, and receptions, plus help with flowers, mementos, and vehicle care. Good for someone calm, respectful, with a clean driving record who can work evenings and weekends.
If something here fits you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—local spots like these tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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