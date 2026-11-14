Madison Heights has a steady flow of driving and mechanic work right now, from local routes to hands-on shop roles. If you like being on the road or working with vehicles, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chronim Delivery and Logistics LLC

Chronim Delivery and Logistics LLC Location: Pickup in Madison Heights, MI ; routes in Greater Detroit Metro

Pickup in ; routes in Greater Detroit Metro Type: Independent Contractor (Full-Time)

Pay: $200–$400 per day

You’ll pick up packages in Madison Heights, load your own high-top or extended cargo van, and run multi-stop routes to homes and some businesses around Detroit. Good fit if you already own a cargo van and want higher daily earning potential with steady local work.

Employer: Chronim Delivery and Logistics LLC

Chronim Delivery and Logistics LLC Location: Pickup in Madison Heights, MI ; deliveries in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Dexter, Brighton, Monroe, Ottawa Lake

Pickup in ; deliveries in Type: Independent Contractor (Full-Time)

Pay: Flat $3 per box delivered

Start your day in Madison Heights, then deliver to several nearby cities using your own high-top or extended cargo van. This route pays per box, so strong earners will be organized drivers who can handle lots of stops and keep moving.

Employer: B2 Logistics

Location: Madison Heights, MI (in-person, some U.S. travel)

(in-person, some U.S. travel) Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role working on military vehicles and subsystems—doing maintenance, repairs, upgrades, and some field support travel. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a tech (auto, heavy equipment, military, etc.), can weld and fabricate, and like solving mechanical and electrical problems.

To apply, email Support@b2-logistics.com.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: Madison Heights, MI 48071

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to safely transport bereaved families to services, visitations, and receptions, plus help with flowers, mementos, and vehicle care. Good for someone calm, respectful, with a clean driving record who can work evenings and weekends.

If something here fits you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—local spots like these tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.