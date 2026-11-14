Madison Heights has a steady flow of front-line jobs right now, especially for people who like talking with customers and staying busy on their feet.

Here are a few solid options hiring in customer service and retail around town.

Employer: AT&T

AT&T Location: Madison Heights, MI (32800 John R Rd)

(32800 John R Rd) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $47,500–$75,000/year (hourly + uncapped commission )

(hourly + ) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, PTO, sick leave, parental leave, disability, life insurance, employee discounts (up to 50% off eligible AT&T plans and services)

You’ll help customers pick the right phones, plans, and services using a consultative sales style. Expect a fast-paced retail setting, a schedule between 9am–9pm including weekends, and strong training even if you’re newer to sales.

Also posted here: Indeed listing

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

Location: Madison Heights, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes customer service with hands-on work in a quick oil change shop. You’ll help open and close the center, handle basic services like oil changes and fluid checks, support the team, and keep things safe and clean—great if you have basic car knowledge and want leadership experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Madison Heights.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.