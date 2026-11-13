Madison Heights has some solid finance openings right now, from hands-on bookkeeping to higher-level analysis and management.

Below are several roles you can scan fast and apply to if they fit your skills.

Employer: Harvard Resource Solutions LLC (for a $25M family-owned business )

Harvard Resource Solutions LLC (for a ) Location: Madison Heights, MI (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time, Contract / Contract-to-Hire

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000/year (based on education and experience)

Full-cycle accounting role where you own A/P, A/R, bank recs, general ledger, and financial statements. Great fit if you have 5+ years of accounting or bookkeeping, strong Excel and QuickBooks, and like being the go-to person for Shopify/e‑commerce, payroll (Paychex), and audit support.

Employer: Fluid Routing Solutions Holding Corp.

Location: Madison Heights, MI

Type: Full-time, Salary Exempt

Reports directly to the CFO and leads cost accounting, inventory valuation, standard cost, capex, and manufacturing variance analysis. Ideal if you have 5+ years in manufacturing finance, strong FP&A and cost accounting skills, and want to partner closely with plant controllers, operations, and sales on pricing, margins, and bank/audit reporting.

Employer: Fluid Routing Solutions Holding Corp.

Location: Madison Heights, MI

Type: Full-time, Salary Exempt

You’ll be the point person for the company’s quote process, building cost rollups, pricing new parts, and tracking quote wins/losses for the executive team. Good match if you have a Bachelor’s in finance, accounting, economics, sales/marketing, or engineering, strong Excel, and understand revenue, cost, margin, EBIT, and ROI.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like this tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.