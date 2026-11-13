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🔧 Madison Heights Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Madison Heights has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with your hands and staying active. These roles come with steady hours and good long-term career paths.
Commercial Pest Technician
- Employer: Terminix (Rentokil family)
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Benefits start day 1 for full-time staff, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and holidays. You’ll inspect commercial buildings, treat for pests, talk with customers, and drive a company vehicle (gas card included) while getting training and growth opportunities.
HVAC Operation & Maintenance Serviceman (Union)
- Employer: Johnson Controls
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time, union
- Salary: About $22.56/hour (per union rate sheet)
Union HVAC role working on commercial and industrial systems, with tools, vehicle, uniforms, and strong safety focus provided. Great fit if you have residential or commercial HVAC experience and want factory training, certifications, and steady union benefits.
Afternoon Custodian
- Employer: Lamphere Schools (through EDUStaff)
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.33–$21.34/hour (based on experience)
- Schedule: 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM, 8 hours/day
School-based custodial job with steady evening hours, doing cleaning, floor care, restroom upkeep, and equipment care. Good for someone reliable and self-motivated who wants consistent work in a school setting and doesn’t mind lifting and being on their feet.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.