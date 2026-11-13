Madison Heights has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with your hands and staying active. These roles come with steady hours and good long-term career paths.

Employer: Terminix (Rentokil family)

Terminix (Rentokil family) Location: Madison Heights, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Benefits start day 1 for full-time staff, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and holidays. You’ll inspect commercial buildings, treat for pests, talk with customers, and drive a company vehicle (gas card included) while getting training and growth opportunities.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Madison Heights, MI

Type: Full-time, union

Salary: About $22.56/hour (per union rate sheet)

Union HVAC role working on commercial and industrial systems, with tools, vehicle, uniforms, and strong safety focus provided. Great fit if you have residential or commercial HVAC experience and want factory training, certifications, and steady union benefits.

Employer: Lamphere Schools (through EDUStaff)

(through EDUStaff) Location: Madison Heights, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.33–$21.34/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Schedule: 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM, 8 hours/day

School-based custodial job with steady evening hours, doing cleaning, floor care, restroom upkeep, and equipment care. Good for someone reliable and self-motivated who wants consistent work in a school setting and doesn’t mind lifting and being on their feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.