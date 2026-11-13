Madison Heights has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level field sales to high-level leadership. If you’re in sales, retail, or biz dev, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: ADT

ADT Location: Madison Heights, MI (field-based in local territory)

(field-based in local territory) Type: Full-time, commission-based

Full-time, commission-based Pay: Uncapped commission + up to $4,000 training wage (first 8 weeks); new reps can expect around $95,000, top reps $150,000+ based on performance

Why it’s appealing: You’ll sell smart security solutions to small businesses, using your own car with mileage reimbursed. Great fit if you’re self-motivated, like meeting business owners face-to-face, and want high earning potential with strong benefits (healthcare, 401(k) with match, tuition and mileage reimbursement, PTO).

Employer: Ashley Furniture Industries

Ashley Furniture Industries Location: Madison Heights, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $21.00 per hour

Why it’s appealing: Hands-on, creative role designing in-store displays, layouts, and seasonal setups for a major furniture brand. Comes with health, dental, vision, life/disability, FSA, 401(k), PTO, and 10%–30% employee discount; ideal if you like interior design, trends, and staying active on the sales floor.

Employer: Akkodis (for a defense/commercial engineering & manufacturing company)

Akkodis (for a defense/commercial engineering & manufacturing company) Location: Remote from Madison Heights, MI area (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time, executive-level

Pay Range: $210,000 – $260,000 base , plus equity, yearly bonus, health insurance, 401(k), PTO

, plus Why it’s appealing: Senior role owning sales, marketing, and business development for military/DoD programs, reporting directly to the CEO. Best for someone with 12+ years in defense/government contracting sales who has personally closed Navy or other DoD contracts and wants to build and lead a team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.