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🛒 Madison Heights Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Madison Heights has some solid retail roles right now, especially if you like tech or home design. These picks all offer steady hours and room to grow.
Retail Sales Specialist – TCL Home Theater
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers find the right TCL home theater setup while using your people skills and love of tech. You’ll get ongoing training, competitive pay, employee discounts, and access to retirement and well-being benefits. Must be 18+ and able to work well on a team. Application window is at least 5 days from the posting date.
Note: This role also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so check whichever site you prefer.
Store Visual Merchandiser
- Employer: Ashley Furniture HomeStore
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Type: Not listed (appears to be regular, on-site retail role)
- Salary: $17.00 – $21.00 per hour
Use your eye for style to design in-store displays, move furniture layouts, and keep the showroom looking sharp. This role is hands-on (lifting and moving items) and comes with health, dental, vision, life/disability, FSA, 401(k), PTO, and 10–30% employee discounts.
If something here fits you, don’t wait—save the link, update your resume, and apply this week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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