🎓 Madison Heights Education Jobs with Multiple Openings

Madison Heights has some solid education roles open right now, from early childhood to middle school and youth sports.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: KEYS Grace Academy

KEYS Grace Academy Location: Madison Heights, MI

Type: Other (school-year, in-person)

Other (school-year, in-person) Salary: From $45,000/year

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, retirement plan, professional development

Support middle schoolers with small-group and one-on-one help in reading and math. Great fit if you have a Michigan Teaching Certificate and want to use data and MTSS to really move the needle for students.

Employer: SWAG Kids Gym & Entertainment / 2SP Sports

SWAG Kids Gym & Entertainment / 2SP Sports Location: Madison Heights, MI (travel between multiple 2SP locations)

(travel between multiple 2SP locations) Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $40,000 – $42,000/year + performance bonuses

+ performance bonuses Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision, PTO, continuing education stipend

Coach youth athletes (ages 8–18) in strength, speed, and agility while also helping grow programs and build client relationships. Good for someone with a degree in Exercise Science/Kinesiology and a strength & conditioning cert (CSCS/NSCA or similar) who likes a flexible, on-the-go schedule.

Employer: Green Garden Child Development Center

Location: Macomb location (Metro Detroit, MI)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (likely 7:30–4:30)

Salary: $19.00 – $26.00/hour , based on education and experience

, based on education and experience Work Setting: In-person preschool classroom

Lead a Great Start Readiness Program classroom with strong support from a growing early childhood center. You’ll need a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood/Child Development or a Michigan teaching certificate with early childhood endorsement (ZA/ZS/Birth–K/PK–3).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like this tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.