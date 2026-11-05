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🎓 Madison Heights Education Jobs with Multiple Openings
Madison Heights has some solid education roles open right now, from early childhood to middle school and youth sports.
Here are a few worth a look:
Middle School Intervention Teacher
- Employer: KEYS Grace Academy
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Type: Other (school-year, in-person)
- Salary: From $45,000/year
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, retirement plan, professional development
Support middle schoolers with small-group and one-on-one help in reading and math. Great fit if you have a Michigan Teaching Certificate and want to use data and MTSS to really move the needle for students.
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach – Multi-Site
- Employer: SWAG Kids Gym & Entertainment / 2SP Sports
- Location: Madison Heights, MI (travel between multiple 2SP locations)
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $40,000 – $42,000/year + performance bonuses
- Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision, PTO, continuing education stipend
Coach youth athletes (ages 8–18) in strength, speed, and agility while also helping grow programs and build client relationships. Good for someone with a degree in Exercise Science/Kinesiology and a strength & conditioning cert (CSCS/NSCA or similar) who likes a flexible, on-the-go schedule.
Lead GSRP Teacher
- Employer: Green Garden Child Development Center
- Location: Macomb location (Metro Detroit, MI)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (likely 7:30–4:30)
- Salary: $19.00 – $26.00/hour, based on education and experience
- Work Setting: In-person preschool classroom
Lead a Great Start Readiness Program classroom with strong support from a growing early childhood center. You’ll need a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood/Child Development or a Michigan teaching certificate with early childhood endorsement (ZA/ZS/Birth–K/PK–3).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like this tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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