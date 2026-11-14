Madison has some very special cats waiting for homes through the Humane Society of Morgan County. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, these kitties would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Morgan County – (706) 343-9977

Keaton is a playful, energetic kitten who loves wand toys and showing off his “acrobatic flips.” He’s described as sweet and loving, with lots of energy to burn. A home with other cats would be great for him, but he can also be an only kitty if you’re ready to play.

👉 Meet Keaton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Morgan County – (706) 343-9977

Loves is a young Domestic Shorthair boy looking for his first real home. The shelter asks that you read his full bio on their site and submit an application before visiting, so they can help match him with the right family.

👉 Meet Loves and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Morgan County – (706) 343-9977

Prince is a young Domestic Shorthair male. The shelter notes that an adoption application is required and can be found on their website. Check his full profile for more details about his personality and needs.

👉 Meet Prince and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Morgan County – (706) 343-9977

Samuel may be tiny, but he’s “small and mighty” with a big voice and lots to say. He loves being held until it’s time to play hard with his kitty friends. When he’s tired, he’ll call out until someone picks him up. Samuel has lived in a foster home with cats, dogs, and kids, so he should fit in well with many types of families.

👉 Meet Samuel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Morgan County – (706) 343-9977

Stripe is an adult Domestic Shorthair girl looking for a stable, loving home. The shelter asks that you read her full bio online and submit an application so they can help you decide if she’s the right match.

👉 Meet Stripe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Morgan County – (706) 343-9977

Tamir is a young Domestic Shorthair female. To learn more about her temperament and history, the shelter encourages you to read her full bio and complete an adoption application through their website.

👉 Meet Tamir and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Morgan County – (706) 343-9977

Whemby is a young male Domestic Shorthair. His full story and any special notes are on his online bio, and the shelter requires an approved application before adoption.

👉 Meet Whemby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Morgan County – (706) 343-9977

Zelda is a baby Domestic Shorthair girl. The shelter notes that many common questions are answered in her online bio, and that you’ll need to submit an application before adopting.

👉 Meet Zelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, reach out to the Humane Society of Morgan County at (706) 343-9977 or visit their website to fill out an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.