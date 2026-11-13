Madison’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery, dollar stores, and quick-service spots all hiring. Good mix of management roles and flexible part-time work.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Madison, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation: hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, and customer service. Good fit if you have retail management experience and want full responsibility for a busy neighborhood store.

Employer: Ingles Markets

Location: Madison, GA – Store 444, 1441 Eatonton Rd

Type: Full-time (management)

Full-time (management) Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager and run key departments like Deli, Produce, Bakery, Meat, or Front End/Grocery. Weekly pay, full benefits for full-time, and lots of room to grow if you want a long-term retail career.

Employer: Zaxby’s

Location: Madison, GA

Type: Part-time

Starting Pay: $15.00/hour

Front-of-house role taking orders, handling payments, and keeping guest areas clean. Comes with free meals on shift, 50% off when you’re off, flexible scheduling, and chances to move up.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, exact duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.