🏛️ The Tree Advisory Committee (TAC) will hold an open meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM at Town Campus, 8 Campus Drive, Conference Room B.

The meeting will start with routine items: calling the meeting to order, approving past minutes, and time for public comment from residents.

Under old business, TAC will:

Get an update on education and community outreach

Talk about the Notable Tree Nomination Form and process , including how to promote and manage it

, including how to promote and manage it Review feedback from the tree walk held after the MAD for Tree Giveaway event with Bob Kuchta

event with Bob Kuchta Discuss ideas to promote Spotted Lantern Fly educational events planned for 2027

educational events planned for Hear updates on Planning and Zoning Regulations

Receive liaison reports from the Conservation Commission, Flood Prevention, Climate Resilience, and Erosion Control Board (FPCREC Board), Inland Wetlands, and other related groups

Under new business, TAC will discuss:

An ecological restoration project on Tuxis Island

A Tree Care Policy

The 2027 meeting schedule , including dates and times

, including dates and times Any other new business before adjourning.

The Town states it does not discriminate based on disability, and the meeting space is ADA accessible. For assistance, residents can contact the Town at (203) 245-5644 or TDD at (203) 245-5638 at least five business days before the meeting.