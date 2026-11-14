undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏛️ Madison TAC Meeting: Outreach, Tuxis Island & 2027 Plans
🏛️ The Tree Advisory Committee (TAC) will hold an open meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM at Town Campus, 8 Campus Drive, Conference Room B.
The meeting will start with routine items: calling the meeting to order, approving past minutes, and time for public comment from residents.
Under old business, TAC will:
- Get an update on education and community outreach
- Talk about the Notable Tree Nomination Form and process, including how to promote and manage it
- Review feedback from the tree walk held after the MAD for Tree Giveaway event with Bob Kuchta
- Discuss ideas to promote Spotted Lantern Fly educational events planned for 2027
- Hear updates on Planning and Zoning Regulations
- Receive liaison reports from the Conservation Commission, Flood Prevention, Climate Resilience, and Erosion Control Board (FPCREC Board), Inland Wetlands, and other related groups
Under new business, TAC will discuss:
- An ecological restoration project on Tuxis Island
- A Tree Care Policy
- The 2027 meeting schedule, including dates and times
- Any other new business before adjourning.
The Town states it does not discriminate based on disability, and the meeting space is ADA accessible. For assistance, residents can contact the Town at (203) 245-5644 or TDD at (203) 245-5638 at least five business days before the meeting.
More Info: https://www.madisonct.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Ag...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.