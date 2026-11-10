🏛️ Madison EDC Nov. 12 meeting and full 2027 schedule

The Madison Economic Development Commission (EDC) will meet on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 5:30 PM at Town Campus, Conference Room A, with a Zoom option at https://madisonct-org.zoom.us/j/83245999984.

They will start with the usual items: call to order, Pledge of Allegiance, approval of the October 8 minutes, and a chance for public comment. Residents can speak during that public comment time.

2027 meeting schedule and officers

Under Commission Business, the EDC plans to:

Vote on its 2027 meeting schedule . The plan is to meet at 5:30 PM on the second Thursday of each month , except November , when the meeting would be on the first Thursday because Veterans Day falls on the second Thursday.

. The plan is to meet at , except , when the meeting would be on the because Veterans Day falls on the second Thursday. Vote on 2027 officers : Chair: Andrew Wood Vice Chair: Lindsay Johnson Secretary: Tom Hummel

: Confirm the Commission’s 2027 membership .

. Review and approve its Annual Report for the year ending 6/30/2026.

The attached schedule shows all 2027 meetings at 5:30 PM in Conference Room A and on Zoom on these dates:

Jan 14, Feb 11, Mar 11, Apr 8, May 13, Jun 10, Jul 8, Aug 12, Sep 9, Oct 14, Nov 4, Dec 9, 2027 (all Thursdays).

Ongoing projects and coordination

Under Old Business, the EDC will:

Work on a Business Retention Plan , led by Tom Hummel , including coordination with the Chamber of Commerce .

, led by , including coordination with the . Review communication with other town bodies: Board of Finance (Matt Bloom, Matt Gordon) Town Planner’s office (Greg Wagner, Erin Maddox) Board of Selectmen (Andrew Wood, Bruce Wilson)

Get updates on: The former Roberts Supermarket site Academy School The Chamber of Commerce The tourism website Wayfinding signage Water Authority land next to Rockland Preserve

Review the Facilities Committee report to the Board of Selectmen.

to the Board of Selectmen. Follow up on a prior discussion with Carol Snow , Chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

, Chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Receive an update on the Surf Club Master Plan.

The meeting will end with adjournment.

Accessibility

The Town states it does not discriminate on the basis of disability, and the meeting space is ADA accessible. For assistance, residents can contact the Town’s ADA/Human Resources Director, Debra Ferrante, at 203.245.5644 or TDD 203.245.5638, or by email at Ferranted@madisonct.org, at least five days before the meeting.