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Madison County
⚠️ Madison County offices closed Nov 11 for Veterans Day
8 days ago
⚠️ Madison County offices closed for Veterans Day
All Madison County offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.
Offices will reopen with normal business hours on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
If you need to handle county business (like permits, payments, or records), please plan to visit, call, or email before November 11 or wait until November 12 when offices are open again.
More Info: Alert Center • All County Offices Will Be Closed o...
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