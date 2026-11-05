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St Jacob

Overnight Closure on Lilac Road Near St. Jacob

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFsLJ_1Gp4gcXK00

Lilac Road in St. Jacob, about 500 feet west of Cedar Road, will be closed starting Monday, 2026-11-09 and will stay closed overnight, with work expected to finish and the road to reopen on Tuesday, 2026-11-10.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Madison County Illinois Government

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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