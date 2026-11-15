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Madison
📣 Madison, AL Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $95K+
4 days ago
Madison’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from fitness and home services to digital marketing and insurance. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Insurance Advisor
- Employer: Brian Wiggins Insurance Agency Inc.
- Location: Madison, AL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about meeting with clients, reviewing their insurance and financial needs, and giving clear, ethical advice. Good fit if you like relationship-building, detailed work, and a community-focused office.
Assistant Manager – Sales & Marketing
- Employer: Red X Fitness & Sweat440
- Location: Madison, AL (in person)
- Type: Part-time (25–30 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $15/hour + monthly performance bonuses
Help grow two fitness brands by driving memberships, keeping members engaged, and running social media. Great if you’re outgoing, love fitness, and want a fun, energetic place to build sales and marketing skills.
Product Demonstrator – Retail Marketer ($18/hr + Commission)
- Employer: Leaf Home (LeafFilter Gutter Protection)
- Location: Madison, AL (retail store locations)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18/hour + commission (many earn $25+/hour), paid weekly
Work in local retail stores, demo the product, and generate leads with high-energy customer interactions. Good for self-motivated people who want flexible hours, paid training, and strong commission potential.
Outside Sales Representative
- Employer: Hibu
- Location: Madison, AL (hybrid – home office & in-field)
- Type: Full-time
- Earnings: Year 1 OTE $85,000–$95,000+; Year 2 OTE $100,000–$115,000+ (base + uncapped commission & bonuses)
Sell digital marketing solutions (websites, ads, SEO, social) to local businesses with strong training and a clear career path. Ideal if you’re driven, like meeting business owners, and want high earning potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has more details and related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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