Madison’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from fitness and home services to digital marketing and insurance. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Brian Wiggins Insurance Agency Inc.

Brian Wiggins Insurance Agency Inc. Location: Madison, AL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about meeting with clients, reviewing their insurance and financial needs, and giving clear, ethical advice. Good fit if you like relationship-building, detailed work, and a community-focused office.

Employer: Red X Fitness & Sweat440

Location: Madison, AL (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (25–30 hrs/week)

Pay: From $15/hour + monthly performance bonuses

Help grow two fitness brands by driving memberships, keeping members engaged, and running social media. Great if you’re outgoing, love fitness, and want a fun, energetic place to build sales and marketing skills.

Employer: Leaf Home (LeafFilter Gutter Protection)

Location: Madison, AL (retail store locations)

(retail store locations) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18/hour + commission (many earn $25+/hour), paid weekly

Work in local retail stores, demo the product, and generate leads with high-energy customer interactions. Good for self-motivated people who want flexible hours, paid training, and strong commission potential.

Employer: Hibu

Location: Madison, AL (hybrid – home office & in-field)

(hybrid – home office & in-field) Type: Full-time

Earnings: Year 1 OTE $85,000–$95,000+; Year 2 OTE $100,000–$115,000+ (base + uncapped commission & bonuses)

Sell digital marketing solutions (websites, ads, SEO, social) to local businesses with strong training and a clear career path. Ideal if you’re driven, like meeting business owners, and want high earning potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has more details and related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.