Madison’s property and facility jobs are steady right now, with options from apartments to healthcare and senior living. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hawthorne Residential Partners

Hawthorne Residential Partners Location: Madison, AL

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00–5:00, on-call rotation)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00–5:00, on-call rotation) Pay: Not listed (includes monthly renewal bonus, quarterly performance + resident satisfaction bonuses)

Lead the maintenance team at an apartment community—overseeing repairs, make-ready units, grounds, and vendors. Good fit if you have 3+ years in apartment maintenance or a skilled trade and want strong benefits, career growth, and bonus potential.

Employer: Madison at the Range

Madison at the Range Location: Madison, AL

Type: Full-time (in person, weekdays)

(in person, weekdays) Pay: $15.00/hour

Keep a senior living community clean and welcoming—public areas plus resident apartments. Simple schedule (Monday–Friday), 401(k) and dental, vision, life insurance, and steady indoor work if you’re detail-oriented and can lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Bradford Health Services

Location: Madison, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep a treatment facility clean, safe, and comfortable with daily floor care, dusting, and general cleaning. This role comes with a strong benefits package (medical, 401(k), generous PTO, mental health support, and more) and suits someone who likes a fast-paced, structured routine.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.