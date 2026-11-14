Madison’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores and steady chains hiring right now. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Madison, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face at checkout, ringing up orders, handling cash/card payments, and keeping the front end clean and organized. This role comes with DailyPay access, store discounts, and chances to grow with a fast-expanding grocery chain.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Madison, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like moving around the store and staying busy. You’ll stock shelves, rotate products, help with deliveries, and keep aisles looking sharp, with flexible schedules, store discounts, and room to learn different departments.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Madison, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Around $15.50/hour (anticipated)

Join a high-energy team stocking tools and supplies, keeping the store clean, and helping customers find what they need. Comes with paid time off, associate discounts, medical/dental/vision options, and a 401(k) with company match.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.