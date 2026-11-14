⚠️ Winter prep tips for Madison homes, pets, and families

Cold weather and the first hard freeze are on the way to Madison, and the City is asking everyone to get ready now.

Here are the key steps:

Protect your home

Disconnect sprinklers and hoses and cover outside spigots.

and cover outside spigots. Prepare your fireplace and test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors .

and test . Add insulation where needed and open sink cabinets to warm pipes.

where needed and open sink cabinets to warm pipes. Clean gutters , gather flashlights/lanterns , and let at least one faucet drip .

, gather , and let at least one . Bring sensitive plants indoors or cover them.

or cover them. Inspect your HVAC, consider a safe generator, and use space heaters carefully.

Protect your community & animals

Never leave open flames unattended.

unattended. Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors .

. Call 911 for emergencies; use non‑emergency lines or online reporting for issues like fallen trees; call Animal Control for animals in distress.

for emergencies; use non‑emergency lines or online reporting for issues like fallen trees; call for animals in distress. Bring pets inside; properly shelter livestock.

Protect your family

Keep about a week of food, water, and medicines on hand.

on hand. Gather warm clothes, blankets, and first aid supplies .

. Make backup plans for kids and pets and know your nearest warming center .

and know your nearest . Stay informed with weather apps, alerts, and a battery radio.

The City says crews are preparing and encourages residents to do the same so everyone stays safe and warm.