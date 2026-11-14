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Madison
⚠️ City of Madison shares key steps to prep for hard freeze
2 days ago
⚠️ Winter prep tips for Madison homes, pets, and families
Cold weather and the first hard freeze are on the way to Madison, and the City is asking everyone to get ready now.
Here are the key steps:
Protect your home
- Disconnect sprinklers and hoses and cover outside spigots.
- Prepare your fireplace and test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
- Add insulation where needed and open sink cabinets to warm pipes.
- Clean gutters, gather flashlights/lanterns, and let at least one faucet drip.
- Bring sensitive plants indoors or cover them.
- Inspect your HVAC, consider a safe generator, and use space heaters carefully.
Protect your community & animals
- Never leave open flames unattended.
- Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors.
- Call 911 for emergencies; use non‑emergency lines or online reporting for issues like fallen trees; call Animal Control for animals in distress.
- Bring pets inside; properly shelter livestock.
Protect your family
- Keep about a week of food, water, and medicines on hand.
- Gather warm clothes, blankets, and first aid supplies.
- Make backup plans for kids and pets and know your nearest warming center.
- Stay informed with weather apps, alerts, and a battery radio.
The City says crews are preparing and encourages residents to do the same so everyone stays safe and warm.
More Info: Prepare Now for Incoming Cold Weather • City of Ma...
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