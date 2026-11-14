📅 Diwali Celebration at James Clemens High School

Celebrate Diwali with the Huntsville India Association on Saturday, November 14, 2026, starting at 4:00 PM.

The event will be held at James Clemens High School, 11306 County Line Road, Madison, AL 35756. The venue is ADA accessible.

Tickets must be purchased online at https://www.hiaweb.org/. The site also lists discounted ticket rates for HIA members.

If you’re looking for a colorful cultural event with family or friends, grab your tickets ahead of time and head over to James Clemens to join the annual Diwali celebration.