📅 Diwali Celebration at James Clemens High School

Celebrate Diwali with the community on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM.

The event will be held at James Clemens High School, 11306 County Line Road, Madison, AL 35756.

If you’re free that afternoon, you can head over to the high school to join the Diwali celebration and enjoy the festival with neighbors and friends.