Madison’s retail and banking scene is busy and growing, with new stores and branches opening up. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase Location: Madison, AL

Type: Full-time (30 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with everyday banking, open new accounts, and show people how to use the Chase app and ATMs. This role is great if you enjoy face-to-face service, learning new tech, and want a steady schedule at a brand-new branch.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Madison, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work overnight or evening shifts stocking shelves, unloading trucks, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good fit if you like a quieter store, staying on your feet, and making sure shoppers can find what they need the next day.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Madison, AL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, answer questions, and do simple services like battery and wiper installs. Ideal if you enjoy cars, don’t mind lifting, and want a mix of customer service, stocking, and occasional deliveries.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.