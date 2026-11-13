Madison’s tech scene is tied closely to Huntsville’s defense and engineering work, so a lot of roles here are hands-on, secure, and long-term. If you like working with real systems (not just theory), these are worth a look.

Employer: CFD Research Corporation

CFD Research Corporation Location: Huntsville/Madison, AL area – 100% onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on a simulation framework that ties into real missile defense systems and HWIL testbeds. Great fit if you have 5–20 years in software, strong C/C++/C# and Python, Docker/Kubernetes, and an Active Secret clearance.

Employer: CFD Research Corporation

CFD Research Corporation Location: Huntsville/Madison, AL area – 100% onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on cloud and container security role focused on IaaS, DevSecOps, and cATO in hybrid environments. Ideal if you know AWS/Azure, Python, Kubernetes/Docker/Podman/Rancher, and hold an Active Secret clearance.

Note: This same Cyber Engineer role is also posted on Indeed; details match, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Worldwide TechServices

Worldwide TechServices Location: Madison, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior field support role doing desktop, laptop, and server troubleshooting at client sites. Good for someone with tech school or 0–2 years’ experience, solid customer skills, a valid driver’s license, and the ability to lift equipment and travel between locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on shifts, tools, and team setup.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.