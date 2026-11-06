🚧 Madison, AL Construction Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Madison’s trades scene is busy right now. If you’re good with tools and like seeing what you build every day, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: West Shore Home

West Shore Home Location: Madison / Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $17–$20/hour

Install replacement windows and exterior doors, Monday–Friday starting at 6:30 AM. You’ll get paid training, steady hours, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO) while working for a large, growing home improvement company.

Employer: Backyard Retreat

Location: Madison, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$40/hour + production bonuses + profit sharing

Run your own small crew building custom outdoor structures with a 4×10 or 5×8 schedule. This role offers top-of-market pay with an estimated $70K–$95K+ for strong leads, plus real growth potential as the company adds more crews.

Employer: American Cabinets Incorporated

Location: Madison, AL 35758

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $25–$35/hour

Hands-on shop role building cabinet doors and drawer boxes from blueprints using woodworking tools and machines. Great fit if you have 5+ years cabinet-making experience, like precise work, and want steady hours with paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth applying—local employers often flex for the right person with solid skills and work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.