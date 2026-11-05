🏥 Madison, AL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Benefits

Madison’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with new clinics and senior-care groups adding staff. If you’re in medical billing, imaging, or advanced practice, there are some strong options right now.

Employer: Outpatient Imaging Affiliates / Outpatient Diagnostic Center

Outpatient Imaging Affiliates / Outpatient Diagnostic Center Location: Huntsville, AL (serves Madison area)

(serves Madison area) Type: Full-time, flex schedule

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 7:00am–3:30pm, with optional extra shifts Fri–Sun

Outpatient MRI role with no on-call, steady weekday hours, and shift differential pay on weekends. Offers quarterly bonus, PTO and holidays, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and disability and life insurance in a modern outpatient imaging center.

Employer: Integrated Behavioral Health (IBH)

Location: Madison, AL 35758

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $15–$17/hour, based on experience

Front-line billing role in a behavioral health practice, ideal if you have 2+ years in medical billing/coding and EMR systems. You’ll handle claims, insurance checks, payment posting, and patient billing questions, with health, dental, vision, PTO, 7 paid holidays, 401(k), disability, and life insurance.

Employer: Curana Health

Location: Madison, AL (travel to local senior communities)

(travel to local senior communities) Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive compensation with productivity and quality incentives (exact amount not listed)

Advanced practice role focused on primary care for seniors in skilled nursing and senior living communities. You’ll have high autonomy, relationship-based care, and support from a larger clinical team, with access to bonuses, CME support, malpractice coverage, PTO, and benefits (benefit level depends on part-time status).

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.