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🏥 Madison, AL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Benefits
Madison’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with new clinics and senior-care groups adding staff. If you’re in medical billing, imaging, or advanced practice, there are some strong options right now.
MRI Technologist – Outpatient, Dayshift
- Employer: Outpatient Imaging Affiliates / Outpatient Diagnostic Center
- Location: Huntsville, AL (serves Madison area)
- Type: Full-time, flex schedule
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 7:00am–3:30pm, with optional extra shifts Fri–Sun
Outpatient MRI role with no on-call, steady weekday hours, and shift differential pay on weekends. Offers quarterly bonus, PTO and holidays, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and disability and life insurance in a modern outpatient imaging center.
Medical Billing Assistant
- Employer: Integrated Behavioral Health (IBH)
- Location: Madison, AL 35758
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $15–$17/hour, based on experience
Front-line billing role in a behavioral health practice, ideal if you have 2+ years in medical billing/coding and EMR systems. You’ll handle claims, insurance checks, payment posting, and patient billing questions, with health, dental, vision, PTO, 7 paid holidays, 401(k), disability, and life insurance.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Senior Care
- Employer: Curana Health
- Location: Madison, AL (travel to local senior communities)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive compensation with productivity and quality incentives (exact amount not listed)
Advanced practice role focused on primary care for seniors in skilled nursing and senior living communities. You’ll have high autonomy, relationship-based care, and support from a larger clinical team, with access to bonuses, CME support, malpractice coverage, PTO, and benefits (benefit level depends on part-time status).
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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